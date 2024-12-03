Pakistan win by 10 wickets against Bangladesh in Blind Cricket World Cup final

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets on Tuesday in the final of the fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan dominated Nepal in the first semifinal, restricting them to 94/7 in 20 overs whereas Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka by six runs in a thrilling encounter in the second.

Bangladesh came out to bat first and put up 139 after losing seven wickets in their 20 overs. Arif Hussain was the top scorer for the side scoring 54 runs on 52 deliveries whereas bowler Babar Ali took two wickets in four overs giving away 24 runs for the Green Team.

In response, Pakistan completed the target without losing a wicket in the 11th over. Captain Nisar Ali scored 72 and Muhammad Safdar scored 47 to help Pakistan clinch the world championship, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah congratulated the side and the entire nation on their victory.

Separately, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a post on X, congratulated the side for clinching the title.

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the side team on winning the World Cup, lauding the players for putting up a fabulous game.

He congratulated the team for clinching the title on the day when International Day of Persons with Disabilities was being observed, adding that people with disabilities had the potential to achieve excellence in sports.

The president emphasised increased inclusion of people with disabilities in all sectors including sports and providing them with opportunities and resources to thrive. Cricket team.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi also congratulated the side and the management of the blind side, adding that the team showed a lot of passion throughout the tournament.

Captain Nisar Ali and Muhammad Safdar played brilliantly throughout the final and secured victory, the chairman said.

“The players demonstrated excellent teamwork in every match of the tournament,” Naqvi said, hoping that the team would play with the same passion in the future and achieve more success.