Saudi Arabia’s MBS discusses ‘new crises’ in long-awaited UAE visit

French President Emmanuel Macron walks alongside Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman ahead of their meeting in Riyadh.—AFP

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler discussed “new crises” in the Middle East with the UAE’s president during his first visit to the country in three years, Emirati media said.

Crown Prince Moha­mmed Bin Salman and UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Sunday in Al Ain, a former oasis on the Omani border, hours after a Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Kuwait.

The trip, termed a “private visit” by Saudi official media, took place after Syrian rebels seized control of Aleppo, the country’s second biggest city, in a shock offensive.

The two royals “reviewed the latest regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the Middle East”, the UAE’s official WAM news agency said.

“They underscored the need for concerted efforts to maintain regional stability and prevent the region descending into new crises that could threaten its security.”

According to Emirati media, it was Prince Mohammed’s first time in the neighbouring country since a state visit in 2021.

Macron in Saudi Arabia

President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for a state visit just as a political crisis threatens to topple the French government.

Macron touched down in Riyadh, capital of the oil-rich Gulf kingdom, where he held talks with de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later on Monday.

The French leader was greeted by an honour guard of sword-holding servicemen and celebratory cannon fire as he disembarked from his plane.

He made no comment about the political situation in France as he arrived.

Macron’s three-day stay also coincides with a flare-up of violence in Syria, where anti-government rebels have seized Aleppo, the country’s second-largest city.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2024