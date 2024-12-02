Brook, Carse shine as England win convincingly in Christchurch

CHRISTCHURCH: England romped to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Test in Christchurch on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and bring the Black Caps thudding back to earth after their recent triumph in India.

Big batting, notably Harry Brook’s 171, and a fine display of seam-bowling from Brydon Carse, who was named Player of the Match for his 10-wicket haul, laid the platform for a comfortable victory inside four days.

Carse took six for 42 as the tourists dismissed New Zealand for 254 despite a defiant 84 from Daryl Mitchell on Sunday, and a team that prides itself on its ability to score quickly was never going to be too bothered by a victory target of 104 runs.

Jacob Bethell, who was making his Test debut, scored the winning run to reach his a maiden half century while Joe Root, who was playing his 150th, chipped in with an unbeaten 23 to help get England safely across the line before tea.

Brook, whose monster inni­ngs turned the match decisively in England’s favour, was left padded up in the grandstand, his services not required.

“Yeah, very good,” said England captain Ben Stokes. “Very happy with the way we fought, particularly when we were put under pressure on day two.

“I thought our bowlers were relentless the whole ti­me. So yeah, a very good start.”

There was one concerning mom­ent for England when Stokes pulled up while bowling and handed the ball over to Atkinson to complete the over, although he later confirmed that he would be ready to go for the second test in Wellington on Friday.

New Zealand were right in the fight for two days of the match but captain Tom Latham conceded that a flurry of dropped catches had not helped their cause.

“No one means to drop catches,” he said. “But I guess when you give opportunities to some quality players … sometimes that can hurt you.

“We weren’t quite at our best in this game, but we know how fickle this game can be, and we’ll head to Wellington and stay reasonably level.” New Zealand’s stunning 3-0 sweep of India in late October and early November ensured big crowds on all four days at Hagley Oval but the Blacks Caps were unable to sustain their initial momentum.

Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl on a wicket with a distinct tinge of green but the seamers were unable to make the inroads he would have hoped for on day one.

The visitors never let the Blacks Caps pull away, however, with Kane Williamson dismissed seven runs short of a hundred and spinner Shoaib Bashir benefiting from some poor shot choices to take 4-69.

New Zealand were finally bounced out for 348 early on day two and while they quickly had England on the ropes at 71-4, that only brought Brook to the crease for his brilliant match-turning knock.

The 25-year-old admitted that some good fortune in the shape of six dropped catches had helped him to his seventh century in 22 Tests, which took his batting average in New Zealand to 100.

“You need luck at times but you have to make it count,” Stokes added. “When the opposition are dropping catches left, right and centre you do want to go on and make a big score … he’s an incredible player, an incredible talent.”

Brook also benefited from a strong supporting cast as he drove England towards a first-innings lead of 151.

Ollie Pope, batting down the order as an emergency wicketkeeper, hit 77 in a partnership of 151 and Stokes 80 in another of 159 before the tail wagged hard to take England to 499 all out.

SCOREBOARD

NEW ZEALAND (1st Innings) 348 (K. Williamson, G. Phillips 58 not out; B. Carse 4-64, S. Bashir 4-69)

ENGLAND (1st Innings) 499 (H. Brook 171, B. Stokes 80; M. Henry 4-84)

NEW ZEALAND (2nd Innings, overnight 155-6):

T. Latham c Brook b Woakes 1

D. Conway c Atkinson b Carse 8

K. Williamson lbw b Woakes 61

R. Ravindra c Bethell b Carse 24

D. Mitchell c Woakes b Carse 84

T. Blundell c Pope b Woakes 0

G. Phillips lbw b Carse 19

N. Smith lbw b Carse 21

M. Henry lbw b Carse 1

T. Southee c Root b Atkinson 12

W. O’Rourke not out 5

EXTRAS (LB-1, NB-11, W-6) 8

TOTAL (all out, 74.1 overs) 254

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-3 (Latham), 2-23 (Conway), 3-64 (Ravindra), 4-133 (Williamson), 5-133 (Blundell), 6-153 (Phillips), 7-190 (Smith), 8-192 (Henry), 9-209 (Southee)

BOWLING: Woakes 19-2-59-3 (1w, 2nb), Atkinson 17.3-3-57-1 (1w, 6nb), Carse 19.1-4-42-6 (3w, 2nb), Bashir 12-0-65-0, Stokes 6.3-0-30-0 (1w, 1nb)

ENGLAND (2nd Innings):

Z. Crawley c&b Henry 1

B. Duckett c Henry b O’Rourke 27

J. Bethell not out 50

J. Root not out 23

EXTRAS (NB-2, W-1) 3

TOTAL (for two wickets, 12.4 overs) 104

Fall of Wickets: 1-1 (Crawley), 2-55 (Duckett)

DID NOT BAT: H. Brook, O. Pope, B. Stokes, C. Woakes, G. Atkinson, B. Carse, S. Bashir

BOWLING: Southee 3-0-27-0, Henry 3-1-12-1 (1nb), Smith 3.4-0-38-0 (1w, 1nb), O’Rourke 3-0-27-1

RESULT: England won by eight wickets.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2024