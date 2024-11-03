E-Paper | November 03, 2024

New Zealand beat India in third test to complete famous 3-0 sweep

Reuters Published November 3, 2024 Updated November 3, 2024 01:03pm
New Zealand players celebrate their team’s win against India at the end of their third and final Test cricket match in the Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai on November 3. — AFP

New Zealand completed an unprecedented 3-0 series sweep in India as the Black Caps dismissed the hosts for 121 on a tricky wicket to secure a 25-run victory on day three of the third and final test in Mumbai on Sunday.

The last time India were blanked at home was in 2000, in a two-match series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma’s side will be feeling the heat ahead of a challenging five-match series against Australia.

Rishabh Pant was the lone Indian batsman to show resistance as he made a sublime 64 after the hosts were reduced to 29-5 on a turning Wankhede Stadium track.

Ajaz Patel claimed 6-57, his second five-wicket haul in the match, to skittle the hosts again.

Sharma threw the first punch by stepping out of his crease to hit Matt Henry for a four in the opening over, but the skipper’s disappointing recent run of form continued when he fell for 11 after a rash shot against the same bowler.

Patel made it two wickets in two overs as Shubman Gill, who had scored a splendid 90 in the first innings, left a ball that crashed into the stumps and departed for one.

Virat Kohli did not last long after arriving at the crease as he edged Patel back to slip on one to leave India in trouble at 18-3 on a tricky Wankhede Stadium pitch.

The crowd fell silent again as Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped lbw for five by Glenn Phillips and Sarfaraz Khan hit a full toss from Patel straight to Rachin Ravindra in the deep on one.

Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship alongside Pant in a 42-run stand, but a stunning catch by Will Young meant India were on the ropes at 71-6.

Patel dismissed Pant following a New Zealand review after lunch, although the batsman appeared to suggest that he had not made contact with the ball before it was caught.

The runs dried up after that and India collapsed in a heap.

New Zealand resumed their second innings on 171-9 earlier, but India needed only 14 balls to bowl the Black Caps out, as Jadeja had Patel caught in the deep to end with fine figures of 5-55 after also bagging five in the first stanza.

The tourists won the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets for their first test victory in India in 36 years, and wrapped up the series in Pune with a 113-run win.

New Zealand’s maiden series triumph in India going back to 1955 also snapped the hosts’ home streak of 18 straight series triumphs since a 2-1 loss to England in 2012.

