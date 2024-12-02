Trader set to be married on 12th Dec gunned down by robbers in Karachi

KARACHI: A young trader was shot dead by robbers on New M.A. Jinnah Road on Sunday evening, police said.

Jamshed Quarters SHO Imtiaz Husain Shah said that 22-year-old Hasan Arif was killed when he put up resistance to a robbery bid at the Hasan Tyre Shop near Islamia College.

He suffered a single bullet wound in the chest and died on the spot, the SHO said, adding that the killers did not take away anything.

The body was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for a post-mortem examination.

However, the SHO said that relatives of the victim took away the body without allowing the police or doctors to complete medico-legal formalities.

The victim was a resident of Shumail Garden in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

His family said that his wedding was fixed for Dec 12.

Police sources said that a Sindhi Culture Day rally was passing through the area when the incident took place.

They said that some suspects entered the shop for robbery. They shot the shopkeeper when he offered resistance.

However, the SHO said that investigators were trying to get CCTV footage from the area to ascertain what had exactly happened there.

He said they were waiting for the relatives to lodge an FIR.

Meanwhile, two persons were shot at and wounded by robbers in the city on Sunday.

Police said Nabil Javed, 28, was shot near the Seaview area, while Waheed Akhtar, 42, suffered bullet wounds in the Kharadar area. They were shifted to the CHK for treatment.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2024