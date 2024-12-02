E-Paper | December 02, 2024

11 family members feared kidnapped in Faisalabad

Our Correspondent Published December 2, 2024 Updated December 2, 2024 10:52am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Eleven members of a family are feared to have been kidnapped by unidentified people in Faisalabad.

According to an FIR registered by Sadar police under sections 365 and 363 of the Pakistan Penal Code, complainant Muhammad Nawaz of Chak 226 RB Malkhanwala informed police that his son Muhammad Shan, nephew Mujahid Ali, Mujahid’s wife Rani Bibi, their 18-month-old son Ali Mujahid, Nawaz’s other nephew Afzal, Afzal’s wife Saima Bibi, their three sons Akbar (7), Kaloo (5), and Nanha (6 days), their daughter Swera (16 months), and Nawaz’s niece Masooma Bibi had gone to Chak 121 GB on Jaranwala Road on Nov 29 to offer condolences over the death of a relative but did not return.

Nawaz said that attempts to contact them via mobile phones have failed as the phones remain switched off. He fears that all 11 members of his family have been abducted by unidentified individuals.

A police spokesperson stated that teams formed by the City Police Officer are working to trace the missing family using geofencing and other modern technologies.

SPEAKER: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan attended a prize and certificate distribution ceremony at Jamia Salfia in Faisalabad on Sunday as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Khan said the right to govern Pakistan belongs to elected representatives and condemned acts of violence and arson disguised as political dissent. He said that politics should aim to serve the public rather than create unrest.

He lauded state institutions for maintaining law and order, stating that such stability is essential for national progress. Khan also highlighted the importance of libraries in promoting knowledge and praised the library at Jamia Salfia for its contribution to education and research.

Other speakers at the event included Senator Prof Sajid Mir, Emir of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-i-Hadith Pakistan Maulana Abdul Rasheed Hijazi, Secretary General Prof Yaseen Zafar, Principal of Jamia Salfia Dr Hafiz Abdul Kareem and Hafiz Sohaib Meer Muhammadi.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2024

