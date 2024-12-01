E-Paper | December 01, 2024

Dumper runs over, kills college professor, wife on motorway in Sindh

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 1, 2024 Updated December 1, 2024 10:37am

KARACHI: A fast-moving dumper ran over and killed a college professor and his wife on the M-9 motorway, formerly known as Superhighway, on Saturday, police said.

They identified the victims as Professor Tariq Salahuddin, 50, and his 45-year-old wife, Nadia.

The police said that the couple were heading to their new home in Federal B Area at around 11:30am on their motorbike.

They said that they were in the process of moving their belongings from their home in Scheme 33 to their new house.

The incident took place when the dumper hit the couple’s motorcycle at a U-turn near the Burraq petrol pump on the highway, they said, adding that the couple died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

DIG-Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema said that a recklessly driven dumper hit victims’ motorcycle (BRK-866). After the accident, the driver abandoned the dumper and managed to escape, he added.

Sachal SHO Aurangzeb Khattak said the dumper had been impounded and efforts were underway to arrest the driver.

The deceased professor taught physics at the Abdullah Govt College North Nazimabad, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a man was shot at and wounded near the K-Electric office in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Saturday, police said.

The wounded was identified as Abdul Karim, 45. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2024

