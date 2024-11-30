E-Paper | November 30, 2024

‘Keep politics, cricket separate’: PCB chairman says Pakistan all set to host Champions Trophy

Dawn.com Published November 30, 2024 Updated November 30, 2024 05:39pm
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stressed on Saturday that politics and cricket needed to be kept separate, adding that preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament were “finalised”.

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, has become embroiled in a dispute, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refusing to send its team to Pakistan, citing political and security concerns, despite assurances from all member boards regarding the security arrangements and the tentative match schedule.

An online meeting convened by the ICC on Friday aimed at resolving the issue and announcing the match schedule lasted just 15 minutes due to the uncompromising stance of both the PCB and the BCCI.

The PCB has made it clear that it will not accept a hybrid model for the event, under which all of India’s matc­hes would be played outside Pakistan. On the other hand, the BCCI is lobbying for the hybrid model, and if the PCB refuses, its next step is to push for shifting the Champions Tro­p­hy to another country.

In a post on X, the PCB said that Naqvi met with former UAE cricket board secretary Mubashshir Usmani in Dubai today and he discussed “important issues regarding the organisation of the Champions Trophy tournament”.

“We have to keep cricket and politics separate,” the PCB chairman said. Naqvi, who also serves as the interior minister, said, “Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistani people love the game of cricket. Cricket fans are eager for the big competition of [the] Champions Trophy.”

“Pakistan is all set to host the Champions Trophy tournament,” he said, adding that stadiums were upgraded and security arrangements were finalised. “All countries will be given state guest protocol and security.”

Naqvi said it was an honour to host the Champions Trophy tournament and that Pakstan would “welcome every team with open heart”.

