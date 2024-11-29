ICC talks continue on fate of Pakistan Champions Trophy: report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday talks were continuing to settle uncertainty around next year’s Champions Trophy, sources told AFP, after India refused to travel to host nation Pakistan.

The event’s fate has been hanging in the balance since earlier this month when the ICC said India had declined to visit Pakistan for the eight-team tournament.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars since being carved out of the subcontinent’s partition in 1947 and that rivalry is often reflected on the cricket field.

A meeting by the Dubai-headquartered ICC was held briefly on Friday but adjourned without a decision, according to several sources with knowledge of the talks who were not authorised to speak to the media.

“All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution,” said one source, adding that “it is expected that the board will reconvene in the next few days”.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has previously ruled out proposals allowing India to play in a neutral third country, insisting the full schedule from February 19 to March 9 must be staged on their turf.

Another source said the “Pakistani stance remains the same” following today’s brief meeting.

On Thursday, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured that the board would protect the best interests of cricket in Pakistan during today’s meeting.

On Tuesday, a spokesman told AFP they could “confirm an ICC meeting on Friday” where the issue will be on the agenda, without providing further details.

Pakistan, who won the last edition of the Champions Trophy staged in England in 2017, will host the Feb 19-March 9 tournament.

Due to their soured political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the rivals play each other only at multi-team events.

Pakistan also hosted the Asia Cup last year but eventual winners India played all their matches in Sri Lanka under what the organisers called a “hybrid model”.

The Champions Trophy will be the first ICC event staged in Pakistan since it co-hosted the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.