Bail cancellation puts PTI Karachi leadership in hot water

• ATC issues arrest warrants for 11 key PTI figures of Karachi

• Party asks workers to stay ‘cautious and careful’

KARACHI: Already on the radar of the ‘establishment’ in other parts of the country following its Nov 24 protest against the government, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) suffered a setback in Karachi on Thursday when an anti-terrorism court (ATC) cancelled bail bonds and issued non-bailable warrants for arrest of 11 top party leaders from the metropolis.

At the outset of the hearing, PTI leaders — Firdos Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Raja Azhar, Adeel Ahmed, Alamgir Khan, Fahim Khan, Sheikh Mehboob Jilani, Muhammad Tahir, Hanif Khan, Rizwan Khan, and Muhammad Faizan — submitted condonation applications through their counsel, seeking exemption from appearance before the court.

Meanwhile, state prosecutor Ghulam Abbas Dalwani opposed the applications, arguing that the bail bonds should be cancelled as the accused were allegedly involved in “anti-state” activities. He further contended that the accused were misusing the bail concession and had repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

After hearing both the sides, the ATC-XV judge, who conducted the proceeding at the judicial complex inside the central prison, dismissed the condonation applications and cancelled the bail bonds.

The ATC also issued non-bailable warrants against the 11 PTI leaders and directed the investigation officer to arrest and produce them at the next hearing.

Multiple FIRs were registered against the PTI leaders at various police stations after protests were staged by them against the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan in Islamabad on May 9, 2023.

The legal hurdles in shape of bail cancellations for the party leaders have posed a fresh challenge for the Karachi leadership, which was already in hot water due to fast developing political situation across the country.

Once the largest party of the city in terms of the electoral mandate, the PTI sees the cancellation of bail of the leaders in context of the same national political situation which has brought host of challenges for its leadership across the country.

“We see this situation similar to the challenge we are facing across the country,” Raja Azhar, the party’s Karachi chapter president, told Dawn over the phone, whose bail was also cancelled by the ATC.

“Our legal team is looking into the issue and devising strategy but obviously it’s not good news for any of the party leaders or workers. We have already issued directives to all workers and leaders to stay cautious and be careful.”

Earlier in a statement, Mr Azhar condemned the “brutality of the federal government against the peaceful protesters” in Islamabad.

He also challenged Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, saying that “thousands of videos are emerging, showing how bullets had been fired at unarmed workers”.

He sought the interior minister’s immediate resignation. The PTI leader also vowed to take legal action against Mr Naqvi and other officials, including the IG and commissioner of Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2024