Ecnec clears 10 projects worth Rs172.7bn

Published November 26, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Monday approved 10 out of 11 proposed development projects costing R 172.7 billion.

A project presented by the Ministry of Health was deferred, requiring further clarification before approval.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Six of the approved projects belonged to the province of Balochistan, while the approved projects pertained to the infrastructure sector for improving connectivity in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a press release issued by the Deputy Prime Minister Office.

Additionally, Ecnec also approved a World Bank-funded project for developing solid waste infrastructure for Karachi costing Rs29.2bn.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2024

