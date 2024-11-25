E-Paper | November 25, 2024

Nominee for agriculture secretary completes Trump cabinet

AFP Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 09:08am

WASHINGTON: Don­ald Trump on Saturday announced his pick for agriculture secretary — the final top post in his incoming cabinet — as policy advocate Brooke Rollins, a loyalist from his first term.

Ahead of his return to power in January, the Republican has moved swiftly to name the inner circle who will lead key government agencies, with his picks ranging from TV hosts to US senators and governors.

Rollins, 52, is the CEO of the America First Policy Institute, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting Trum­p’s agenda that is often described as his “White House in waiting.” Several other Trump nominees have close ties to the group.

With his agriculture pick, Trump has now chosen someone for all of the top cabinet posts. Some lower-level positions have yet to be announced, such as the heads of the Small Business Administration and Office of Science and Technology.

Rollins, if confirmed by the Senate, would command a sprawling agency that has major implications for American citizens and corporations.

It employs some 100,000 people and oversees farm programmes, research and trade, food safety, animal and plant health, and the nation’s forests.

It also manages the nation’s food assistance programme, which has over 40 million recipients.

Trump hailed his nominee’s “commitment to sup­port the American Farmer, defence of American Food Self-Sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns.”

Rollins temporarily led Trump’s Domestic Policy Council during his first term.

As a more traditional conservative, there is potential for her to butt heads with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick for health secretary who has been a vocal opponent to the corporate agriculture industry.

He has pledged to improve American nutrition by cracking down on ultra-processed foods and toxic chemicals.

Meanwhile, concern has mounted over the Trump team’s apparent refusal to sign key transition agreements as required by US law.

Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote a letter to the General Services Administration seeking information on the status of the agreements.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Anti-women state
Updated 25 Nov, 2024

Anti-women state

GLOBALLY, women are tormented by the worst tools of exploitation: rape, sexual abuse, GBV, IPV, and more are among...
IT sector concerns
25 Nov, 2024

IT sector concerns

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ambitious plan to increase Pakistan’s IT exports from $3.2bn to $25bn in the ...
Israel’s war crimes
25 Nov, 2024

Israel’s war crimes

WHILE some powerful states are shielding Israel from censure, the court of global opinion is quite clear: there is...
Short-changed?
Updated 24 Nov, 2024

Short-changed?

As nations continue to argue, the international community must recognise that climate finance is not merely about numbers.
Overblown ‘threat’
24 Nov, 2024

Overblown ‘threat’

ON the eve of the PTI’s ‘do or die’ protest in the federal capital, there seemed to be little evidence of the...
Exclusive politics
24 Nov, 2024

Exclusive politics

THERE has been a gradual erasure of the voices of most marginalised groups from Pakistan’s mainstream political...