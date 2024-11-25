Nominee for agriculture secretary completes Trump cabinet

WASHINGTON: Don­ald Trump on Saturday announced his pick for agriculture secretary — the final top post in his incoming cabinet — as policy advocate Brooke Rollins, a loyalist from his first term.

Ahead of his return to power in January, the Republican has moved swiftly to name the inner circle who will lead key government agencies, with his picks ranging from TV hosts to US senators and governors.

Rollins, 52, is the CEO of the America First Policy Institute, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting Trum­p’s agenda that is often described as his “White House in waiting.” Several other Trump nominees have close ties to the group.

With his agriculture pick, Trump has now chosen someone for all of the top cabinet posts. Some lower-level positions have yet to be announced, such as the heads of the Small Business Administration and Office of Science and Technology.

Rollins, if confirmed by the Senate, would command a sprawling agency that has major implications for American citizens and corporations.

It employs some 100,000 people and oversees farm programmes, research and trade, food safety, animal and plant health, and the nation’s forests.

It also manages the nation’s food assistance programme, which has over 40 million recipients.

Trump hailed his nominee’s “commitment to sup­port the American Farmer, defence of American Food Self-Sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns.”

Rollins temporarily led Trump’s Domestic Policy Council during his first term.

As a more traditional conservative, there is potential for her to butt heads with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick for health secretary who has been a vocal opponent to the corporate agriculture industry.

He has pledged to improve American nutrition by cracking down on ultra-processed foods and toxic chemicals.

Meanwhile, concern has mounted over the Trump team’s apparent refusal to sign key transition agreements as required by US law.

Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote a letter to the General Services Administration seeking information on the status of the agreements.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2024