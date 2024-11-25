Belarusian delegation arrives, Lukashenko due today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi warmly welcomed a 68-member high-level delegation from Belarus upon its arrival in the federal capital on Sunday.

The delegation included Belarusian foreign minister, minister for energy, minister for justice, minister for transport, minister for natural resources, minister for emergency situations, and chairman of the Military Industry Committee.

Forty-three prominent business personalities of Belarus are also part of the delegation.

The interior minister held a meeting with Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and the Belarusian energy minister. While welcoming the delegation to the federal capital, the interior minister said that the government and people of Pakistan are eagerly waiting for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

It may be mentioned that President Lukashenko is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan today (Monday).

Mr Naqvi emphasised that President Lukashenko’s visit is crucial in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus.

Her said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Belarus and aims to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

The interior minister highlighted that the Belarusian leader’s visit would promote cooperation between the two countries in industry, trade, and other sectors.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2024