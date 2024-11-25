E-Paper | November 25, 2024

More cases against Bushra over Saudi Arabia statement

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 09:13am

GUJRAT: At least three more cases have been lodged against Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in different police stations of Gujranwala on hate speech, religious instigation and other charges based on her video statement, criticising Saudi Arabia.

The cases were registered with Sadar Gujranwala, Civil Lines and Gakhar Mandi police stations of the district on the complaints of various citizens. Two cases were lodged on Saturday last.

However, in the fresh case registered with the Gakhar Mandi police station on Sunday, complainant Mohammad Saeed Butt of Sultan Pura locality in Gakhar Mandi, alleged that he had been sitting at a restaurant where a statement of Bushra Bibi was aired in which she had accused Saudi Arabia of deviating from Sharia law thus causing an irreparable damage to relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The case was registered under Sections 295A, 298, 153, 126 of Pakistan Penal Code and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

An identical case was registered by Okara police.

Earlier, three cases were registered against Bushra Bibi at different police stations of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Layyah for her remarks against the Saudi leadership.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2024

