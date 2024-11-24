E-Paper | November 24, 2024

Kohli blasts century as India declare against Australia

AFP Published November 24, 2024 Updated November 24, 2024 02:44pm
India’s Virat Kohli gestures towards his wife Anushka Sharma in the stands as he celebrates reaching his century (100 runs) during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 24. — AFP
India’s Virat Kohli gestures towards his wife Anushka Sharma in the stands as he celebrates reaching his century (100 runs) during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 24. — AFP
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd while walking back after his dismissal for 161 on day three of the first Test match against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 24. — AFP
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd while walking back after his dismissal for 161 on day three of the first Test match against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 24. — AFP

Virat Kohli roared back to form with a vintage century against Australia on Sunday with India declaring their second innings when he achieved the feat in the first Test at Perth.

The visitors made the call at 487-6 in the final session of day three, with an ominous 533-run lead.

The 36-year-old star batsman Kohli came into the series under increasing scrutiny after managing only two Test tons in the last five years.

He averaged just 15 in their recent humiliating 3-0 home series loss to New Zealand, sparking questions over whether he should still be an automatic selection.

His cause was not helped when he fell for five in the first innings at Perth Stadium, but he responded defiantly on Sunday to leave Australia with a mountain to climb.

Coming in when Devdutt Padikkal was out for 25, he played himself in and rode his luck to bring up a half-century before unleashing with a flurry of boundaries.

Kohli completed his 30th Test century off 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes.

It was his first ton since July last year when he achieved the feat against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Short-changed?
Updated 24 Nov, 2024

Short-changed?

As nations continue to argue, the international community must recognise that climate finance is not merely about numbers.
Overblown ‘threat’
24 Nov, 2024

Overblown ‘threat’

ON the eve of the PTI’s ‘do or die’ protest in the federal capital, there seemed to be little evidence of the...
Exclusive politics
24 Nov, 2024

Exclusive politics

THERE has been a gradual erasure of the voices of most marginalised groups from Pakistan’s mainstream political...
Counterterrorism plan
Updated 23 Nov, 2024

Counterterrorism plan

Lacunae in our counterterrorism efforts need to be plugged quickly.
Bullish stock market
23 Nov, 2024

Bullish stock market

NORMALLY, stock markets rise gradually. In recent months, however, Pakistan’s stock market has soared to one ...
Political misstep
Updated 23 Nov, 2024

Political misstep

To drag a critical ally like Saudi Arabia into unfounded conspiracies is detrimental to Pakistan’s foreign policy.