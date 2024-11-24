Drizzle fails to turn Lahore air cleaner

LAHORE: The provincial metropolis continued to top the chart of world’s most polluted cities, with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 382 on Saturday.

The city witnessed its first winter rain but very light in different areas bringing no significant improvement in the air quality.

The city reported a maximum of 505 AQI at 1am to 2am, while the air quality in its different areas varied. At Pakistan Engineering Services (Pvt) Ltd. 459, Syed Maratib Ali Road 449, Kickstart Co-Working Spaces 441, US Consulate 424, Askri-10 398, CERP office 376, LAS 332, WWF-Pakistan 328 and Valancia Town, it was 322 at 7pm.

The AQI measures the level of fine particles (PM2.5), larger particles (PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and Ozone (O3) in the air.

Of 4,500 patients in Lahore, 3,690 complain of respiratory issues

Earlier, in the day the city also received first winter light rain in different parts including Bund Road, Babu Sabu, Sherakot and Yateem Khana Chowk. Other areas also received scattered showers.

The first winter rain in Lahore turned the weather pleasant, reduced smog and fog in areas such as Bund Road, Babu Sabu, Sherakot, Yateem Khana Chowk, Canal Road, Kot Lakhpat, Model Town, Peco Road, Township and Ferozepur Road. Rain clouds remained over Lahore on Saturday.

Experts predict that smog clouds will move away from Lahore, with air pollution levels expected to decrease in the coming days.

Meanwhile, increasing smog caused a range of problems and citizens were falling prey to various illnesses.

In the past 24 hours, 4,500 patients were reported in Lahore alone. Among them, 3,690 patients sought treatment for respiratory diseases. Additionally, there were 209 cases of asthma, 552 of heart disease, 56 of stroke, and 63 of conjunctivitis. The number of patients suffering from respiratory issues, asthma, stroke, conjunctivitis, and heart diseases continues to rise due to smog. Across the province, over 6,000 to 7,000 smog-affected patients have been confirmed.

To improve the environment and combat smog, the Punjab government has decided to focus on all public and private housing societies in the province. Furthermore, it has been decided to plant “agricultural forests” on millions of acres of unused land.

Increasing tree plantations will help reduce air pollution, enhance oxygen levels, and increase the number of trees in housing societies. Efforts are being made to plant trees within cities and along all major roads. A wide protective greenbelt is being developed around Lahore.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that unfit vehicles would no longer be allowed on the roads. Vehicle certification from workshop stations has been made mandatory.

The Environmental Protection Department (EPA) conducted inspections at industrial units and brick kilns, taking strict actions against violations. These included checking vehicles emitting excessive smoke, imposing fines exceeding Rs4.6 million, sealing 14 industrial units, and registering eight cases. One industrial unit was demolished, nine sealed, and a fine of Rs600,000 imposed.

In green lockdown zones, commercial generators and barbeque points are under constant monitoring, with multiple notices issued for non-compliance with smog regulations.

Efforts are underway to reduce noise and air pollution in urban areas. Roads are being sprayed with water to suppress dust, and squads are actively working to curb pollution caused by overloaded vehicles carrying sand and soil.

Ms Aurangzeb highlighted strict monitoring of sand-laden trolleys entering Lahore and continued action against unsafe transportation practices.

The district government operations against pollution-causing factors are ongoing. Over the past 24 hours, anti-smog field activities by the district administration included inspections of 3,022 shops, markets and shopping malls. Action was taken against 159 instances of anti-smog SOP violations, leading to the closure of 134 shops, markets, and malls. Additionally, 93 establishments were sealed, and fines exceeding Rs100,000 were imposed for violations.

