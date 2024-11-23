South Sudan’s capital on edge after shootout at ex-spy chief’s home

JUBA: South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir held an urgent meeting of top security brass on Friday after a shootout at the home of powerful former spy chief Akol Koor, who was sacked almost two months ago amid rumours of a coup plot.

Gunfire erupted on Thursday evening in the capital Juba, sparking concerns about the stability of the world’s youngest country that is already plagued by power struggles, ethnic infighting and a deep economic malaise.

The shooting around the home of Koor, who was fired by Kiir last month and placed under house arrest, caused panic among local residents before it was contained after about an hour.

Following the meeting, South Sudan Peoples Defence Forces (SSPDF) spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said the incident took place after a “misunderstanding” between security forces attempting to relocate the ex-head of the National Security Services.

Koang said Koor had now agreed to the relocation “with his dear wife, one bodyguard, and a cook” elsewhere in the city. He would be provided with additional army protection at his new residence, but Koang emphasised he was not under “their (army) detention”. He said four people, two civilians and two soldiers, had been killed during the confrontation.

The meeting convened by Kiir included the heads of defence, police, national security and military intelligence. A source in the presidency press unit said Koor was also present.

