E-Paper | November 23, 2024

South Sudan’s capital on edge after shootout at ex-spy chief’s home

AFP Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 12:43pm
Members of the Catholic church attend a procession in Juba, South Sudan, following a night of gunfire after security forces moved to arrest the former head of the intelligence service.—Reuters
Members of the Catholic church attend a procession in Juba, South Sudan, following a night of gunfire after security forces moved to arrest the former head of the intelligence service.—Reuters

JUBA: South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir held an urgent meeting of top security brass on Friday after a shootout at the home of powerful former spy chief Akol Koor, who was sacked almost two months ago amid rumours of a coup plot.

Gunfire erupted on Thursday evening in the capital Juba, sparking concerns about the stability of the world’s youngest country that is already plagued by power struggles, ethnic infighting and a deep economic malaise.

The shooting around the home of Koor, who was fired by Kiir last month and placed under house arrest, caused panic among local residents before it was contained after about an hour.

Following the meeting, South Sudan Peoples Defence Forces (SSPDF) spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said the incident took place after a “misunderstanding” between security forces attempting to relocate the ex-head of the National Security Services.

Koang said Koor had now agreed to the relocation “with his dear wife, one bodyguard, and a cook” elsewhere in the city. He would be provided with additional army protection at his new residence, but Koang emphasised he was not under “their (army) detention”. He said four people, two civilians and two soldiers, had been killed during the confrontation.

The meeting convened by Kiir included the heads of defence, police, national security and military intelligence. A source in the presidency press unit said Koor was also present.

Published in Dawn, November 23th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Counterterrorism plan
Updated 23 Nov, 2024

Counterterrorism plan

Lacunae in our counterterrorism efforts need to be plugged quickly.
Bullish stock market
23 Nov, 2024

Bullish stock market

NORMALLY, stock markets rise gradually. In recent months, however, Pakistan’s stock market has soared to one ...
Political misstep
23 Nov, 2024

Political misstep

FORMER first lady Bushra Bibi’s video address to PTI followers has triggered a firestorm. Her assertion implying...
Kurram atrocity
Updated 22 Nov, 2024

Kurram atrocity

It would be a monumental mistake for the state to continue ignoring the violence in Kurram.
Persistent grip
22 Nov, 2024

Persistent grip

An audit of polio funds at federal and provincial levels is sorely needed, with obstacles hindering eradication efforts targeted.
Green transport
22 Nov, 2024

Green transport

THE government has taken a commendable step by announcing a New Energy Vehicle policy aiming to ensure that by 2030,...