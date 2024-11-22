FO concerned over threat posed by terror groups operating from Afghan soil

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday expressed grave concern over the growing threat posed by terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, urging the Taliban administration in Kabul to take decisive action against militants sheltering in Afghanistan.

The call comes amid a surge in violence across Pakistan that has claimed the lives of dozens of security personnel in recent weeks.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasised the regional and global ramifications of unchecked terrorism from Afghanistan.

“Pakistan is concerned about the activities of these terror groups which have sanctuaries and hideouts in Afghanistan. We are also concerned about continued freedom of operation of terror groups that have found hideouts in Afghanistan,” she said, adding that “terrorism is a threat not just for Afghanistan but also for neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, including Pakistan, as well as to the wider world”.

Kabul urged to take decisive action against militants sheltering in Afghanistan

She urged Kabul to honour its commitments under international agreements, including the Doha Agreement, which obligates the Taliban to prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups.

The terrorist attack on a security post on Nov 19 which claimed 12 soldiers’ lives underscored the threat from Afghanistan-based terrorist groups.

The international community has also raised concerns about Afghanistan’s harbouring of terrorist groups.

“The concerns of the international community have been outlined in the United Nations reports and in the meetings of the neighbouring countries and the regional countries on the Afghanistan situation,” Ms Baloch noted, reiterating that Pakistan expects the Taliban to view terrorism as a serious threat to their own security and the region.

The escalating violence has prompted renewed discussions at the highest levels of the government. The Federal Apex Committee of the National Action Plan earlier this week reviewed the activities of terrorist groups, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to combat the threat.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned about the support these terror groups receive from hostile powers,” Ms Baloch added, highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics exacerbating the security crisis.

Pakistan has, meanwhile, stepped up its diplomatic outreach to address the regional security threat posed by terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, coordinating with international partners to bolster efforts against militancy. Recent visits by Chinese and Russian envoys underscore Islamabad’s focus on fostering regional collaboration against the terrorism threat emanating from Afghanistan.

Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs Yue Xiaoyong and Russian Special Representative on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov met Pakistani officials in Islamabad last week. The envoys held talks with foreign secretary Amna Baloch and additional foreign secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia Ahmad Wasim Warraich.

Discussions included Pakistan’s concerns about terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan and the need for neighbouring countries to work together for Afghanistan’s stability.

“The concerns about terrorism that Pakistan continues to face from hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan; and the importance of cooperation between neighbouring countries of Afghanistan for peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan,” were shared with the visiting envoys, Ms Baloch said, without elaborating on specific outcomes from the meetings.

Pakistan is also engaged in ongoing discussions with the United States on counter-terrorism and regional security issues.

“We have conveyed our concerns about the terrorist threat Pakistan faces from Afghanistan,” Ms Baloch said. “This is an ongoing dialogue, and we hope to work with the United States for peace in Afghanistan and to ensure that Afghanistan fulfills its commitment on countering terrorism so that these terror groups do not threaten Pakistan’s security.”

Published in Dawn, November 22th, 2024