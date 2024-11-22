FBR official rewarded for pre-empting tax fraud

ISLAMABAD: As part of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) transformation plan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs5 million in recognition of an officer’s efforts to pre-empt a fraud.

An FBR team, led by its Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, briefed the premier on the performance of tax officials who uncovered sales tax fraud.

As part of the drive, the government has decided to hand out cash awards and additional salary bonuses to high-performing officials.

Mr Sharif was informed that particulars of an 80-year-old woman were used for sales tax fraud. Aijaz Hassan, a senior tax officer, identified the fraud on March 4. Initially, Rs370m was transferred and the process for its recovery was underway.

A statement by the FBR said the main suspect in the attempted tax fraud had been arrested.

According to an official statement, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif has directed the FBR to carry out an investigation to find out whether any tax official had assisted in the fraud attempt. Mr Sharif praised the FBR for clamping down on elements involved in tax fraud.

In addition to the cash reward, the prime minister presented a shield to Aijaz Hassan for his dedication to duty.

Mr Sharif was generous in praise of the officer. “Aijaz Hassan has served the nation through his devotion to duty. His effort is commendable.”

Shehbaz Sharif instruct­ed the FBR to engage the best legal minds so that those involved in the fraud got exemplary punishment.

Published in Dawn, November 22th, 2024