Call for Pakistan Steel Mills’ speedy revival

KARACHI: Syed Hafeezuddin, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Industries and Production, has directed the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) management to expedite its revival to prevent further losses.
In a visit to the PSM on Wednesday, he took serious notice of the non-payment of dues to retired and retrenched employees, the disconnection of gas supply, electric tariff, water supply issue and the deplorable condition of the 100-bed Pakistan Steel Hospital.
According to a press release, Hafeezuddin directed the management of SSGC, Water Board, and K-Electric in person and issued strict directions to the PSM chief executive to solve the issues on top priority and submit a report for compliance.
Mohammad Asad Islam Mahni, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production and caretaker CEO of Pakistan Steel Mills, briefed the committee about the overall progress on the revival process.
He said that the Russian company had shown interest in the mill’s revival, and a team of technical experts would visit the plant soon.
Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.