Call for Pakistan Steel Mills’ speedy revival

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 08:58am

KARACHI: Syed Hafeezuddin, Chairman of the National Asse­mbly’s Standing Comm­ittee on Industries and Production, has directed the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) management to expedite its revival to prevent further losses.

In a visit to the PSM on Wednesday, he took serious notice of the non-payment of dues to retired and retrenched employees, the disconnection of gas supply, electric tariff, water supply issue and the deplorable condition of the 100-bed Pakistan Steel Hospital.

According to a press release, Hafeezuddin directed the management of SSGC, Water Board, and K-Electric in person and issued strict directions to the PSM chief executive to solve the issues on top priority and submit a report for compliance.

Mohammad Asad Islam Mahni, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Prod­uction and caretaker CEO of Pakistan Steel Mills, briefed the committee about the overall progress on the revival process.

He said that the Russ­ian company had shown interest in the mill’s revival, and a team of technical experts would visit the plant soon.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024

