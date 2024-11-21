LHC suggests closure of markets by 8pm throughout the year

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday suggested closure of all commercial activities and markets by 8pm throughout the year to curb environmental woes.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked Islam encourages waking up early and sleeping early, but these practices are not followed.

Hearing multiple petitions related to smog, the judge stressed the need for a cultural change.

Earlier, Advocate General for Punjab Khalid Ishaq presented a report on measures taken to combat smog, revealing that several plants producing carbon from tyres had been demolished.

He assured the court that no such plant would remain operational within the next 10 days.

Justice Karim expressed satisfaction with the actions taken against the carbon-producing plants.

The judge observed that credit for reduced smog was being attributed to weather changes, but the efforts of those working in the field also deserved recognition.

The judge reiterated his earlier directive to replace the deputy commissioners in case of stubble burning in their areas.

The advocate general told the court that arrests were being made following registration of cases against those involved in stubble burning.

He further said the amount of fine had been doubled on repeated violation by smoke-emitting vehicles.

Justice Karim observed that transportation-related measures should not be limited to Lahore but extended across Punjab.

He said the schools failing to arrange buses for the transportation of students would be sealed.

He also directed the authorities to take necessary steps regarding the provision of school buses.

The judge stressed upon the need for policy-making and rule enforcement, stating that measures against smog were a favour to future generations.

The hearing was adjourned for Friday (tomorrow).

Plea rejected: An accountability court on Wednesday dismissed an application of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, a former principal secretary to the chief minister, seeking his exoneration in a corruption reference against PTI President Parvez Elahi.

Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted a hearing of a NAB reference regarding corruption in funds released for development schemes launched in the constituency of Mr Elahi, also a former chief minister.

Mr Elahi did not appear before the court and his lawyer filed an application seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance for medical grounds.

The judge allowed the application of Mr Elahi and adjourned the hearing till Dec 3.

However, the judge dismissed the application of Bhatti, a co-suspect, seeking his discharge in the reference.

The NAB reference alleged that Muhammad Khan Bhatti being principal secretary to then chief minister Parvez Elahi manoeuvered the award of contracts in favour of blue-eyed contractors in connivance with other suspects, including officials of government departments.

It said the suspect released full payment to the contractors even before the commencement of construction work only to receive kickbacks.

The bureau alleged that money from the corruption committed by Bhatti had been transferred into the bank accounts of Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi.

