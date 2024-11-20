Govt okays Rangers, FC in Islamabad from Friday ahead of PTI Nov 24 power show

The federal government on Wednesday approved the deployment of both Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel in Islamabad from November 22 onwards to “handle” the law and order situation, two days ahead of the PTI’s November 24 “final call” rally.

PTI founder and ex-premier Imran Khan issued a “final call” for the Sunday protest last week, denouncing what he described as the “stolen mandate”, the “unjust arrests” of people, and the government’s push to pass the 26th constitutional amendment bill on October 20.

Since Imran’s arrest in August 2023 on several counts, his party has been holding protests across the country for his release and against the alleged rigging of the Feb 8 elections.

The federal and Punjab governments have decided to take strict measures to deal with the call and the police have been placed on “high alert” throughout Punjab while Section 144 has been extended in the federal capital for two more months.

A notification issued from the interior ministry today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, authorised the deployment of “sufficient strength” of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab and Sindh) and FC troops in Islamabad from Friday onwards under Sections 4 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It added that the exact number of personnel and the date and area of their deployment would be “worked out in consultation with concerned stakeholders”. Similarly, the date of de-requisitioning would be decided after mutually consulting all relevant stakeholders.

The notification was issued in response to a Nov 14 letter from the Islamabad police chief’s office, available with Dawn.com, requesting the deployment of Rangers and FC personnel ahead of the PTI rally.

“It is submitted that a political party has announced to demonstrate procession in Islamabad on Nov 24. Islamabad Capital Police have to make comprehensive and flawless security arrangements in Islamabad Capital during the upcoming law and order [situation] to avert any untoward incident,” the letter said.

It requested the provision of Rangers personnel and FC troops from Friday onwards “to handle the law and order situation properly and appropriately”.

According to the letter, the Islamabad police chief requested 5,000 Rangers personnel and 4,000 FC personnel “in addition to the 1,000 FC personnel already provided to ICT police”.

The letter also specified that these troops must have a command structure and be equipped with riot gear.

PTI vows to bring ‘sea of people’

Meanwhile, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram briefed reporters on the power show at the Peshawar Press Club today.

“We will exercise our fundamental rights,” he said. “Nobody can take it away from us. Governments do not threaten or bully their citizens, thugs do.

“Your frustrations show fear … every segment of society will come out and on the 24th, a sea of people will come out and you will have to face that,” he said.

He said that the government’s preparations “show that they are afraid”.

“They have always been heavy-handed,” Akram said, referring to the authorities.

“This is a normal routine for us. As soon as you try and strip someone of their fundamental rights, you start spreading division in the state.”

The party spokesperson pointed out that the government said it was not taking the protest seriously, quoting PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah, but, he added that Section 144 was already in place for two months in the federal capital.

“You are saying and doing two separate things,” Akram said, addressing the government. “You say you are not worried, but your preparations show that you are afraid of the people and frustrated.”

He also expressed surprise at how, despite the resurgence of terrorism in the country, the state was putting more resources into quelling protests. “I am glad the interior ministry is giving security agencies more powers … but would it not be better for the state to apply those powers to actual threats to the country?”