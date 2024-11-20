E-Paper | November 20, 2024

Bulls continue record-high stampede at PSX as shares surge 800 points in intraday trade

Mahira Sarfraz Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 11:31am
Bullish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday — PSX data portal
Bullish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday — PSX data portal

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged more than 800 points on Wednesday as the stock market continued its historic bull run, surpassing 96,000 for the first time.

The benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 847.17 points, or 0.88 per cent, to stand at 96,703.83 from the previous close of 95,856.66 points at 10:57am.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director research at Chase Securities, stated, “There is significant interest in retail-driven stocks today, particularly in K-Electric Limited (KEL) and Kohinoor Spinning Mills (KOSM).

“KEL is buoyed by rumours of an imminent multi-year tariff approval, a development that could enable a potential transaction and further boost investor confidence,” he explained.

Farooq also noted flat steel stocks were in the spotlight following a statement from Aisha Steel Mills’ management, forecasting an increase in sales to 210,000 tons in the fiscal year (FY) 2025 from 167,000 tons in FY24.

He highlighted that investors appeared undeterred by political uncertainty “or the onset of rollover week, maintaining their focus on opportunities in the market”.

“In October, 10,001 new stock market accounts were opened in Pakistan — a milestone for the local market, although it pales in comparison to the 3.5 million accounts opened in India, reflecting the latter’s more mature market dynamics,” he underscored.

Additionally, Farooq observed that stocks were no longer as cheap as they were last year but remained reasonably priced, propelled by stabilising macroeconomic conditions.

“This has been a key driver of the ongoing rally, which is likely to continue with periodic corrections along the way,” he predicted. However, he warned that “major risks to this momentum include political instability, macroeconomic shocks, excessive government spending, and a deteriorating current account position”.

On a positive note, Farooq added that the macroeconomic fundamentals had improved over the past year — a trend which was reflected in the rally.

“Additionally, funds are shifting from fixed income to equities, a trend that could accelerate further if interest rates decline in December, potentially fueling the market’s upward trajectory,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, attributed the bull run to “non-stop buying by local mutual funds”.

He observed that a statement by The Resource Group (TRG) Pakistan Limited about its portfolio company, IBEX Limited, also helped boost volumes and sentiments.

In a statement, TRG Pakistan Limited said that it was informed that its associate, The Resource Group International (TRGI), had entered into an agreement with IBEX Limited, “pursuant to which the IBEX has repurchased approximately 3.56 million IBEX shares from TRGI”.

“Following this repurchase, TRGI will retain ownership of 1.8 million common shares of IBEX, with TRGI’s shareholder agreement with IBEX dated November 2017 remaining in effect,” it said.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Islamabad protest
Updated 20 Nov, 2024

Islamabad protest

As Nov 24 draws nearer, both the PTI and the Islamabad administration must remain wary and keep within the limits of reason and the law.
PIA uncertainty
20 Nov, 2024

PIA uncertainty

THE failed attempt to privatise the national flag carrier late last month has led to a fierce debate around the...
T20 disappointment
20 Nov, 2024

T20 disappointment

AFTER experiencing the historic high of the One-day International series triumph against Australia, Pakistan came...
Tribunals’ failure
Updated 19 Nov, 2024

Tribunals’ failure

With election tribunals having failed to fulfil their purpose, it isn't surprising that Pakistan has not been able to stabilise.
Balochistan MPC
19 Nov, 2024

Balochistan MPC

WHILE immediate threats to law and order must be confronted by security forces, the long-term solution to...
Firm tax measures
19 Nov, 2024

Firm tax measures

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is ready to employ force to make everyone and every sector in Pakistan pay their...