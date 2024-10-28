E-Paper | October 28, 2024

Yet another record high at PSX on rate cut hopes

Mahira Sarfraz Published October 28, 2024 Updated October 28, 2024 03:41pm
Bullish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday — PSX data portal
Bullish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday — PSX data portal

Bulls retained their control over the trade floor as shares at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged more than 800 points in intraday trade on Monday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 855.89 points, or 0.95 per cent, to stand at 90,849.85 points from the previous close of 89,993.96 points at 10:42am. At 12:13pm, the index crossed the 91,000 milestone.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, noted that “Non-stop bull run” continued at the stock exchange amid “better than expected corporate profits and hope of big rate cuts” in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings in November and December.

Awais Ashraf, director research at AKD Securities, said, “Optimism surrounding potential interest rate cuts and strong corporate earnings is currently boosting investor sentiment.”

Sana Tawfik, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, echoed the same sentiments. She said that the bullish momentum continued due to ancitipation of a big interest rate cut, strong corporate result season and improved liquidity.

On Friday, the stock market had rallied on the back of investors anticipating a major interest rate cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on November 4.

Most analysts believe that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will reduce its policy rate by 200 basis points in its upcoming meeting on November 4, marking the fourth consecutive cut since June, thanks to a decline in inflation, a low current account deficit and higher remittances.

Last week, in a survey conducted by Topline Securities, the brokerage firm noted that 85pc of market participants expected that the central bank would announce a minimum rate cut of 200 basis points.

“We believe that the larger rate cut expectations in the upcoming monetary policy meetings are driven by the single-digit inflation reading of 6.9pc in Sept 2024,” the firm said, adding that that the inflation trajectory was expected to continue in October within a range of 6.5pc to 7.0pc.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wave of violence
Updated 28 Oct, 2024

Wave of violence

If recurrent incidents of violence in KP are left unchecked, they will further erode people’s confidence in the state.
State of chaos
28 Oct, 2024

State of chaos

PAKISTAN is the third-worst country for law and order, according to the World Justice Project’s 2024 Rule of Law...
PSDP spending
28 Oct, 2024

PSDP spending

THE government’s decision to ‘rationalise’ its Public Sector Development Programme must help it ensure...
Region on edge
Updated 27 Oct, 2024

Region on edge

If the global community is serious about de-escalation in the region, it must call for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.
Series win, at last
27 Oct, 2024

Series win, at last

NOMAN Ali and Sajid Khan walked off after England’s second innings, jointly holding the ball having all but ...
Crimes of collusion
27 Oct, 2024

Crimes of collusion

MULTIPLE socioeconomic factors propel criminal practices. Preying on the poor for astronomical profit tops the list....