E-Paper | November 20, 2024

World stocks edge higher, oil falls

Reuters Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 10:06am
Cars travel past a pedestrian overpass with a display of stock information at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China, November 7, 2024 — Reuters File Photo
Cars travel past a pedestrian overpass with a display of stock information at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China, November 7, 2024 — Reuters File Photo

NEW YORK: Global stocks edged higher in choppy trading on Tuesday as markets awaited further appointments to the incoming White House administration, while oil prices eased as tensions rose between Russia and the United States over Ukraine.

Investors are eyeing President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Treasury secretary, with the pool widening to include Apollo Global Management Chief Executive Marc Rowan and former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh.

Markets are positioning for potential tariffs and tax cuts from the incoming Trump administration that could lead to higher inflation and to fewer interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 4.1 basis points to 4.373 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.40pc to 43,217.01, the S&P 500 rose 0.03pc to 5,895.43 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.38pc to 18,863.40.

Europe’s main stock index fell to a three-month low, as investors shifted from risky assets to safe havens amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia’s warning on its updated nuclear doctrine.

Oil prices dipped, with Brent crude futures down 0.12pc to $73.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures at $69.08 a barrel, down 0.14pc.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Islamabad protest
Updated 20 Nov, 2024

Islamabad protest

As Nov 24 draws nearer, both the PTI and the Islamabad administration must remain wary and keep within the limits of reason and the law.
PIA uncertainty
20 Nov, 2024

PIA uncertainty

THE failed attempt to privatise the national flag carrier late last month has led to a fierce debate around the...
T20 disappointment
20 Nov, 2024

T20 disappointment

AFTER experiencing the historic high of the One-day International series triumph against Australia, Pakistan came...
Tribunals’ failure
Updated 19 Nov, 2024

Tribunals’ failure

With election tribunals having failed to fulfil their purpose, it isn't surprising that Pakistan has not been able to stabilise.
Balochistan MPC
19 Nov, 2024

Balochistan MPC

WHILE immediate threats to law and order must be confronted by security forces, the long-term solution to...
Firm tax measures
19 Nov, 2024

Firm tax measures

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is ready to employ force to make everyone and every sector in Pakistan pay their...