PTI’s agitation cost govt over Rs1.1bn in Islamabad since July: police

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) repeated protests since July have cost the national exchequer a whopping Rs1.11 billion besides damages to public and private property worth Rs152 million.

Officers of the capital police told Dawn that since July the PTI kept the police busy by holding strikes, protests and public gatherings which cost the government over Rs1.11 billion. Besides, the protesters also damaged properties worth Rs152,744,823.

Moreover, a policeman was martyred and 42 personnel — 38 police officials and four Rangers — were injured in these protests.

During the last five months, the capital police along with other provincial police and paramilitary forces remained on their toes — two days in July, 30 days in August and September, six days in October and two days in November — to ensure law and order besides protecting public and private properties.

Policeman martyred; 38 police officials and four Rangers injured in protests

Moreover, the government also had to pay Rs247,730,500 as rent to owners of 1,641 containers that were used to block different roads.

Besides, the exchequer also suffered a loss of Rs870,000,000 by paying the rent of vehicles used for transportation of personnel of police, FC and other law enforcement agencies to their duty points and for fuel. An amount of Rs320,000,000 was to be paid for providing food to police and FC personnel deployed on law and order day.

Furthermore, the protesters damaged 221 cameras worth Rs151,000,000 of Safe City Authority Islamabad. About 21 vehicles, including two armed personnel carriers, five prison vans, a bus, a track, a land cruiser, a water tanker and nine pickups were also damaged.

Likewise, three coasters, a van and two motorcycles were damaged by the PTI protesters.

The officers said 220 cameras of Safe City Authority, 31 motorcycles of police officials and three private guards were partially damaged and a crane and two motorcycles were set on fire.

The capital was put under virtual curfew as extraordinary security measures had been adopted to counter the PTI’s public gatherings or check protesters from entering the capital.

The residents of the capital also suffered as their routines were disturbed due to the blockades. Labourers and daily wage employees suffered the most due to the law and order situation.

It also affected private and government educational institutes and health centres as due to the road blockades students and patients could not reach their destinations. Most of the commercial centres also remained closed during these protests.

Meanwhile, the Central Police Office Islamabad has approached the Punjab police and sought 16,000 personnel.

It has demanded 3,500 personnel from Punjab Highway Police in addition to 500 already committed; 1,000 from the Punjab Constabulary in addition to 3,000 already committed; 1,300 from Gujranwala region in addition to 600 already committed; 500 from Sargodha region in addition to 400 already committed, and 500 from Faisalabad district in addition to 800 already committed.

Besides, 1,000 personnel have been sought from Special Protection Unit, 1,2,00 from Training Directorate, 200 from Sheikhupura district, 100 from Nankana Sahib, 200 from Sargodha, 200 from Khushab, 200 from Bahawlnagar, 300 from Bahawlpur, 300 from Muzaffarabad and 200 from Okara.

It may mentioned that the capital police have sought 22,000 personnel from the Punjab and Sindh police along with Frontier Constabulary and Rangers along with 1,200 containers to strengthen its manpower for the PTI’s November 24 protest.

Additionally, funds in millions were also demanded to provide food and transportation to the local and visiting force during their deployment in the city.

The police also made a demand for 40,000 teargas shells along with 2,000 teargas guns and 50,000 rubber bullets as well as 2,500 guns. Besides, 5,000 anti-riot kits were also required to strengthen the Anti-Riot Unit, they added.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2024