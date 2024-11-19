E-Paper | November 19, 2024

Israel hit a ‘component in Iran’s N-plan’ last month: PM

Reuters Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 10:50am
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the plenum in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem, November 18, 2024 — Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the plenum in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem, November 18, 2024 — Reuters

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel’s air attack on Iran last month hit “an element of” Tehran’s nuclear programme while degrading its defence and missile production capabilities.

“It’s not a secret,” Netanyahu said in a speech in parliament. “There is a specific component in their (Iran’s) nuclear programme that was hit in this attack.” He did not identify the component, but added that Iran’s “path to a nuclear weapon’ had not been blocked.

On Oct 26, Israeli fighter jets carried out three waves of attacks on Iranian military targets, a few weeks after Iran had fired a barrage of about 200 ballistic missiles against Israel.

This followed a previous exchange of direct attacks in April.

Netanyahu, in his speech, offered a few more details on what Israel had targeted.

Israel’s April strike, he said, was narrower, taking out “one of four Russian-supplied S-300 surface-to-air missile defence batteries” around Tehran.

He claimed that Israel destroyed the remaining three batteries last month and caused serious damage to Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities and its ability to produce solid fuel, which is used in long-range ballistic missiles.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tribunals’ failure
Updated 19 Nov, 2024

Tribunals’ failure

With election tribunals having failed to fulfil their purpose, it isn't surprising that Pakistan has not been able to stabilise.
Balochistan MPC
19 Nov, 2024

Balochistan MPC

WHILE immediate threats to law and order must be confronted by security forces, the long-term solution to...
Firm tax measures
19 Nov, 2024

Firm tax measures

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is ready to employ force to make everyone and every sector in Pakistan pay their...
When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

The state must accept that crimes against children have become endemic in the country.