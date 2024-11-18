E-Paper | November 18, 2024

Biden, Xi agree to ‘no AI control over nuclear weapons’

Agencies Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 09:11am
US President Joe Biden meets with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru on November 16. — Reuters
US President Joe Biden meets with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru on November 16. — Reuters
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, on Saturday.—AFP
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, on Saturday.—AFP

• Xi says China ready to work with Trump administration for ‘smooth transition’ in bilateral ties
• Counts Taiwan among four ‘red lines’ that must not be crossed

LIMA: US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that human beings and not artificial intelligence should make decisions over the use of nuclear weapons, according to the White House.

“The two leaders affirmed the need to maintain human control over the decision to use nuclear weapons,” the White House said. “The two leaders also stressed the need to consider carefully the potential risks and develop AI technology in the military field in a prudent and responsible manner.”

An official Chinese government summary of the meeting echoed this point, but the foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It marks a first-of-its-kind step between the two countries in the discussion of two issues on which progress has been elusive: nuclear arms and artificial intelligence.

The two countries briefly resumed official-level talks over nuclear arms in November but those negotiations have since stalled. Formal nuclear arms control negotiations have not been expected any time soon, despite US concerns about China’s rapid nuclear weapons build-up, even though semi-official exchanges have resumed.

On the issue of artificial intelligence, China and the US launched their first formal bilateral talks in May in Geneva, but those talks are not believed to have touched on nuclear weapons decision-making.

The US defence department estimated last year that Beijing has 500 operational nuclear warheads and will probably field more than 1,000 by 2030. That compares to 1,770 and 1,710 operational warheads deployed by the US and Russia, respectively. The Pentagon said that by 2030, much of Beijing’s weapons would probably be held at higher levels of readiness.

China has not formally detailed its arsenal but officially maintains a policy of no-first-use and maintaining a modern nuclear deterrence that is minimal. Officials this year urged other powers to adopt the same stance.

‘Smooth transition’

On the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Lima, President Xi in a meeting with outgoing President Joe Biden said he was ready to work with Donald Trump’s new administration for a “smooth transition” in bilateral ties.

After shaking hands to begin their meeting at the Chinese leader’s hotel in the Peruvian capital, Xi noted that Beijing’s goals for stable ties with Washington remained unchanged.

“China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences, so as to strive for a smooth transition of the China-US relationship,” he said in translated comments.

At Saturday’s face-to-face was their second meeting since a landmark ice-breaking summit in California last year, their third overall, Biden said he was “very proud of the progress we both made together. Our two countries cannot let any of this competition veer into conflict. That’s our responsibility and over the last four years I think we’ve proven it’s possible to have this relationship.”

The White House said Biden had raised several key points of tension, including Taiwan that China claims part of its territory, support to Russia’s defence industry, s by China’s ally North Korea. But it was the transfer of power in Washington that hung heaviest over the meeting, with Biden and Xi both seeking to calm potentially choppy waters.

Xi warned the United States not to cross a “red line” in support for Taiwan. “Taiwan issue, democracy and human rights, pathways and systems, and development interests are China’s four red lines that must not be challenged,” Chinese state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as telling Biden. “These are the most important guardrails and safety net for China-US relations,” CCTV reported Xi as saying.

He also told his counterpart Joe Biden that Beijing was willing to work with the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Biden had reinforced that it was a “time of transition” where “stability in the US-China relationship is essential”. Sullivan added however that Biden was “not a conduit” for any backchannel messages from Xi to Trump about the shape of future relations.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

DESPITE censure from the rulers and society, and measures such as helplines and edicts to protect the young from all...
Football elections
17 Nov, 2024

Football elections

PAKISTAN football enters the most crucial juncture of its ‘normalisation’ era next week, when an Extraordinary...
IMF’s concern
17 Nov, 2024

IMF’s concern

ON Friday, the IMF team wrapped up its weeklong unscheduled talks on the Fund’s ongoing $7bn programme with the...
‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs
Updated 17 Nov, 2024

‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs

If curbing pornography is really the country’s foremost concern while it stumbles from one crisis to the next, there must be better ways to do so.