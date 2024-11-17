E-Paper | November 17, 2024

Ayla becomes first Pakistani president of ACCA

KARACHI: Ayla Majid has become the first Pakistani president of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). During her one-year term, she will lead over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members across 180 countries, according to a press release.

Ayla Majid is the founder and CEO of Planetive Middle East and Planetive Pakistan, based in Islamabad.

With more than 20 years of experience, she specialises in energy, transaction advisory, mergers and acquisitions, investments, and corporate governance.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2024

