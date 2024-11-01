Lawmakers criticise US Congress for ‘interference’

• Coalition parliamentarians write to PM Shehbaz, condemn letter regarding Imran’s ‘predicament’

• Call for diplomats in Washington to engage with members of Pakistan caucus to remove their misconceptions

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians from the ruling coalition, as well as JUI-F, have written to the prime minister, condemning a recent letter by 62 US Congress members as interference in Pakistan’s democratic processes.

Last week, members of the US House of Representatives had written to President Joe Biden, calling for the release of political prisoners in Pakistan, including former PM Imran Khan.

In their letter, Pakistani parliamentarians criticised US lawmakers for “undermining Pakistan’s democratic institutions” and urged a more informed perspective on the country’s political affairs.

The letter, signed by MNAs and senators from the PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, ANP, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), as well as independent lawmakers, urged the US Congress members to “separate fact from fiction”.

Addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the letter criticised the US Congress members for asking President Joe Biden to intervene and secure the release of former prime minister Imran Khan. The parliamentarians argued that this appeal constituted undue interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

“We write to express our concerns over unwarranted and inaccurate commentary on Pakistan’s domestic politics by 62 members of the US House of Representatives,” the letter said.

It said that US lawmakers’ views on the Feb 8 general election were misinformed, noting that international observers widely deemed the elections as free and fair.

“We are indeed flabbergasted to witness the blind support of US Congress members for a person who has been found to disavow paternity of his daughter in a court in Los Angeles, California, and he remains a fugitive of the same court till to date,” the letter said.

As elected representatives, the parliamentarians said they felt duty-bound to convey their concerns through the prime minister. They stressed the need for US lawmakers to critically evaluate the motives behind what they see as a campaign aimed at undermining Pakistan’s democratic institutions. The letter also accused Imran Khan of fostering “political violence and criminal intimidation” against rivals and state institutions.

“Over the last decade, he has instigated mobs to attack parliament, the state television building and Radio Pakistan apart from a widespread rampage and vandalism on May 9, 2023, which remains the darkest day of our history,” the letter added.

The letter termed certain actions by the PTI “digital terrorism”, referencing instances where US law also permits stringent measures against its citizens, including the use of force and surveillance.

“Even the US authorises the use of force against civilians (DoD Directive 5240.01), allows surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and tries individuals under the Military Commissions Act 2006,” the letter said.

The parliamentarians said that Imran Khan had recently strained US-Pakistan relations, referring to testimony by Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, who accused the former premier of orchestrating a campaign based on “complete falsehood”.

“It is our duty to remind the people of Pakistan, both at home and abroad, that the politics driven by hate, exclusion and extremism expounded by Mr Imran Khan Niazi and PTI neither reflects Pakistani society nor American values,” the letter stated.

The letter asked PM Shehbaz to direct the diplomatic mission in Washington to engage members of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress, as well as signatories of this letter, to highlight the correct perspective on the issue and caution them from falling prey to “unsubstantiated political propaganda” against the Pakistan government, its officials, elected representatives, the democratic institutions of the country and the judiciary.

The parliamentarians expressed their respect for the US political process and their commitment to working with the incoming White House administration following the upcoming elections.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2024