FIRs registered against three ‘terrorists’ arrested on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Police have registered cases against three suspects arrested by police on Friday under different charges including terrorism, police said on Saturday.

The cases were registered at Counter Terrorism Department under sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of Anti Terrorism Act, sections 4 (punishment for attempt to cause explosion or for making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property) and 5 (punishment for making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances) of Explosive Substances Act, and sections 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 353(assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 34 (Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of Pakistan Penal Code and section 13 and 20 of Arms Ordinance.

According to the FIR, a police team of CTD got information about presence of three suspects in wooded area near Srinagar Highway, located in H-13, during surveillance at Islamabad Chowk. It was further informed that the suspects were 21 to 22-year-old and have explosives, it added.

In response, the CTD team raided the area and found the three suspects acting suspiciously, the FIR said, adding that the suspects fired three shots at the police after seeing them, but fortunately the officials remained unhurt as they were wearing the safety gears.

The police also retaliated and fired five shots of SMG and later overpowered the suspects, it said, adding that during their search Improvise Explosive Devise (IED), 540grams of explosives, two detonators, two meters long prima code, ball-bearings, nuts-bolts, nails weighing 620grams, a 30-bore pistol, bullets, magazine, and a hand-grenade were recovered.

A team of bomb disposal squad was called at the spot, which defused the IED and the hand-grenade, it said.

During preliminary investigation the suspects confessed to having been affiliated with the a proscribed terrorism group, it said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Raza told Dawn that all the three militants were the sleeper cells of the militant group.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2024