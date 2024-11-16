E-Paper | November 16, 2024

PM Shehbaz condemns terrorist attack in Kalat, says cowardly acts cannot deter nation’s resolve

Dawn.com Published November 16, 2024 Updated November 16, 2024 05:35pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condemned a “terrorist attack” in Kalat, stating that such cowardly acts cannot deter the country’s resolve.

In a post on X today, premier Shehbaz — while condemning the latest attack — sent his “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”.

He said that immediate action would be taken against the perpetrators of the attack.

“Such cowardly acts cannot deter our resolve — together with our nation and security forces, we will eliminate this menace,” the premier said.

Screengrab taken from PM Shehbaz’s X account
Screengrab taken from PM Shehbaz’s X account

Further details regarding the Kalat attack are awaited as the authorities are yet to officially release any information regarding the casualties, if any.

Pakistan, particularly the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, has witnessed a sharp uptick in terrorism-related incidents over the past year.

At least 26 people were killed and 62 injured after a suicide blast ripped through a Quetta Railway Station on November 9, local authorities and hospital officials said.

On September 26, at least two policemen were among a dozen people injured by a bomb attack, which targeted a police vehicle in Quetta.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority announced yesterday that mobile internet services in certain parts of Balochistan were suspended to “ensure public safety”.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agriculture tax
Updated 16 Nov, 2024

Agriculture tax

Amendments made in Punjab's agri income tax law are crucial to make the system equitable.
Genocidal violence
16 Nov, 2024

Genocidal violence

A RECENTLY released UN report confirms what many around the world already know: that Israel has been using genocidal...
Breathless Punjab
16 Nov, 2024

Breathless Punjab

PUNJAB’s smog crisis has effectively spiralled out of control, with air quality readings shattering all past...
Last call
Updated 15 Nov, 2024

Last call

PTI should hardly be turning its "final" protest into a "do or die" occasion.
Mini budget talk
15 Nov, 2024

Mini budget talk

NO matter how much Pakistan’s finance managers try to downplay the prospect of a ‘mini budget’ to pull off a...
Diabetes challenge
15 Nov, 2024

Diabetes challenge

AMONGST the many public health challenges confronting Pakistan, diabetes arguably does not get the attention it...