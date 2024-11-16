PM Shehbaz condemns terrorist attack in Kalat, says cowardly acts cannot deter nation’s resolve

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condemned a “terrorist attack” in Kalat, stating that such cowardly acts cannot deter the country’s resolve.

In a post on X today, premier Shehbaz — while condemning the latest attack — sent his “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”.

He said that immediate action would be taken against the perpetrators of the attack.

“Such cowardly acts cannot deter our resolve — together with our nation and security forces, we will eliminate this menace,” the premier said.

Screengrab taken from PM Shehbaz’s X account

Further details regarding the Kalat attack are awaited as the authorities are yet to officially release any information regarding the casualties, if any.

Pakistan, particularly the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, has witnessed a sharp uptick in terrorism-related incidents over the past year.

At least 26 people were killed and 62 injured after a suicide blast ripped through a Quetta Railway Station on November 9, local authorities and hospital officials said.

On September 26, at least two policemen were among a dozen people injured by a bomb attack, which targeted a police vehicle in Quetta.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority announced yesterday that mobile internet services in certain parts of Balochistan were suspended to “ensure public safety”.