Smog mitigation scheme, 3 others approved in Punjab

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved four development schemes, including Punjab Smog Mitigation and Response Initiative or Air Safe, at an estimated cost of Rs19.75 billion.

The working party’s 46th meeting chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Nabeel Awan approved the Punjab Smog Mitigation and Response Initiative — Air Safe — at an estimated cost of Rs5.38bn.

The Environment Protection and Climate Change Department plans to procure and deploy 30 Air Quality Monitoring Stations across the province to get authentic information of prevailing air quality index (AQI) across the province.

In the absence of EPA-approved monitoring stations, the environment department claimed, it was facing reporting of exaggerated AQI values causing public unrest and panic among the masses.

Since air pollution crosses borders, the environment protection department states that it is essential to distinguish local emissions from those originating in neighboring countries for better environmental governance.

As the use of compromised quality of fuel increases the level of air pollutants from vehicular emissions, the department would also utilise funds to set up three fuel testing mobile laboratories as well as 20 smoke opacity meters and automotive emission analysers to enhance vehicular emission testing and gauging their compliance level.

The department plans to monitor and enforce fuel quality at sale points to control fuel adulteration, reduce vehicular emissions, and improve air quality.

In order to provide temporary relief in specific areas with high levels of dust and smog, the environment department has plans to procure 15 fog cannons/anti-smog guns and mobilise them in the severely-hit smog areas.

The PDWP also approved the Enhanced Water Quality Monitoring System in the province at an estimated cost of Rs2.97bn.

It also approved strengthening of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT), Lahore, (revised scheme) at a cost of Rs6.28bn. It approved establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, Dera Ghazi Khan (revised scheme), at a cost of Rs4.64bn.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, board members and other senior officials.

Committee room

The Punjab Home Department named its central committee room after the late Khalid Sherdil Shaheed.

Mr Sherdil belonged to the 24th common of Pakistan Administrative Service and had served the home department as the additional secretary.

He died in the PIA air crash in 2020.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman accompanied by home secretary Noorul Amin Mengal and finance secretary Mujahid Sherdil, the brother of Khalid Sherdil, unveiled the plaque installed outside the committee room of the home department.

