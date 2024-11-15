E-Paper | November 15, 2024

Trump says Russia-Ukraine war has ‘gotta stop’

Anadolu Agency Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 08:17pm
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago on November 14. — AFP
US President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that his administration will work hard to end the Russia-Ukraine war, adding that the conflict needs to come to an end.

“We’re going to work on the Middle East, and we’re going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It’s gotta stop. Russia and Ukraine’s gotta stop,” Trump said at a gala for the America First Policy Institute at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

“I saw a report today. Thousands of people over the last three days were killed. Thousands and thousands were killed. They happened to be soldiers, but whether they’re soldiers or they’re people sitting in towns, we’re going to work it,” he added.

Turning to his election victory last week, Trump said the American people delivered “something very, very amazing”.

“The biggest political victory in 129 years…We swept all swing states. We won the popular vote,” he said. He stressed that the country is “doing good” since he was elected on November 5.

“Now the only thing is, Mr. Speaker, I think it’s important, maybe you should pass a bill — you have to start my term from November 5, OK? Or November 6 if you want. November 5, because the market’s gone through the roof, enthusiasm’s doubled in the last short while,” he said.

Republicans secured a majority in last week’s election, assuming control of the House and Senate and the White House.

Trump won the election with 312 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 threshold against his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.

He will be sworn into office on January 20, 2025 for a four-year term.

