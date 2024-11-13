United stance

BEYOND rhetoric, unity is rare within the Muslim world. Yet it was reassuring to see Muslim states speak with one voice at the extraordinary OIC-Arab League summit in Riyadh on Monday, specifically concerning the genocidal wars that Israel has unleashed in Palestine and Lebanon.

Although it would have been better if the Muslim bloc had announced practical measures to punish Israel and its supporters for their murder of tens of thousands of Palestinian and Lebanese civilians, in the current circumstances, even coming together on one platform to denounce the genocidal violence is an achievement. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman vowed to stand by “our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon”, while warning Israel to respect Iran’s sovereignty.

In view of the acrimony that has often marked ties between the kingdom and the Islamic republic, this show of solidarity is creditable. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought an arms embargo against Israel; indeed, such an embargo, as well as Muslim states’ freezing of economic and diplomatic ties with Israel, should have happened as soon as Tel Aviv began its butchery in Gaza. The summit also reiterated the need for Israel to vacate all occupied Arab land, including the held Palestinian territories and the Golan Heights.

As the Muslim-Arab bloc was pledging solidarity with Palestine in Riyadh, the Israelis were busy pouring cold water over any prospect of a sovereign Palestinian state. The new Israeli foreign minister said that statehood was not a “realistic” position, while Tel Aviv’s extremist finance minister has asserted that plans are ready to annex the occupied West Bank. This is a clear message that the Israelis are not ready for peace and Tel Aviv’s bloodthirsty, expansionist policies will continue.

Moreover, Donald Trump is assembling a mortifying line-up of pro-Israel, anti-Iran hawks to head positions in the UN and the State Department. It is safe to say that peace-making will not be a priority, unless this ‘peace’ entails total capitulation of the Arab side.

Exactly 50 years ago, Yasser Arafat told the world while speaking at the UN that he held forth an olive branch as well as a freedom fighter’s gun. “Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand,” Arafat warned. Sadly, in their arrogance, the Israelis have effectively cut off the hand holding the olive branch, which has left the Palestinians clasping only a gun.

What occurred on Oct 7, 2023, was the result of the Israelis repeatedly dismissing the olive branch. Today, Gaza is a massive graveyard, Lebanon is on fire and the entire Middle East is on the brink of a conflagration. The only solution is for Israel to stop its slaughter, and recognise the reality that Palestine cannot be erased.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2024