Tel Aviv opposes Palestinian statehood

JERUSALEM: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Monday opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state, in flagrant violation of internationally accepted calls for a two-state solution of the conflict.
“I don’t think this position is realistic today and we must be realistic,” he said in response to a question over the creation of a Palestinian state in exchange for a normalisation of ties between Israel and Arab countries.
A Palestinian state would be “a Hamas state”, Saar alleged.
The normalisation drive was a part of the 2020 Abraham Accords overseen by Donald Trump and the process could resume after he returns to the White House following last week’s US presidential election.
Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2024
