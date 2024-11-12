E-Paper | November 12, 2024

Tel Aviv opposes Palestinian statehood

Agencies Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 09:06am
Leader of the New Hope party Gideon Saar and his wife Geula walk outside a polling station during a general election in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 23, 2021. — Jalaa Marey via Reuters/File
Leader of the New Hope party Gideon Saar and his wife Geula walk outside a polling station during a general election in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 23, 2021. — Jalaa Marey via Reuters/File

JERUSALEM: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Monday opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state, in flagrant violation of internationally accepted calls for a two-state solution of the conflict.

“I don’t think this position is realistic today and we must be realistic,” he said in response to a question over the creation of a Palestinian state in exchange for a normalisation of ties between Israel and Arab countries.

A Palestinian state would be “a Hamas state”, Saar alleged.

The normalisation drive was a part of the 2020 Abra­ham Accords overseen by Donald Trump and the process could resume after he returns to the White House following last week’s US presidential election.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2024

Editorial

System failure
Updated 12 Nov, 2024

System failure

Relevant institutions often treat right to internet connectivity with the same disdain as they do civil and political rights.
Narrowing the gap
12 Nov, 2024

Narrowing the gap

PERHAPS a pat on the back is in order for the ECP. Together with Nadra, it has made visible efforts to reduce...
Back on their feet
12 Nov, 2024

Back on their feet

A STIRRING comeback in the series has ended Pakistan’s 22-year wait for victory against world champions Australia....
Time to deliver
Updated 11 Nov, 2024

Time to deliver

Pakistan must display a serious commitment to climate change adaptation and mitigation at home.
Smaller government
11 Nov, 2024

Smaller government

THE IMF bailout programme has put the government under pressure to curtail its spending, especially current...
Unsafe inheritance
11 Nov, 2024

Unsafe inheritance

DESPITE regulations, the troubling practice of robbing women of their rightful inheritance — the culprits are ...