Tel Aviv opposes Palestinian statehood

JERUSALEM: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Monday opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state, in flagrant violation of internationally accepted calls for a two-state solution of the conflict.

“I don’t think this position is realistic today and we must be realistic,” he said in response to a question over the creation of a Palestinian state in exchange for a normalisation of ties between Israel and Arab countries.

A Palestinian state would be “a Hamas state”, Saar alleged.

The normalisation drive was a part of the 2020 Abra­ham Accords overseen by Donald Trump and the process could resume after he returns to the White House following last week’s US presidential election.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2024