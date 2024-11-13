E-Paper | November 13, 2024

26 die as bus plunges into Indus in Diamer

Jamil Nagri Published November 13, 2024 Updated November 13, 2024 07:53am

LOCALS, police personnel and rescue workers gather around the site where a Chakwal-bound bus plunged into the Indus.—Dawn
LOCALS, police personnel and rescue workers gather around the site where a Chakwal-bound bus plunged into the Indus.—Dawn

GILGIT: Twenty-six pe­o­ple, part of a wedding party, drowned after their bus plunged into the Indus River in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan on Tues­day.

Diamer SSP Sher Khan said that the bus, coming from Astore district of GB, was part of a wedding procession heading towards Punjab’s Chakwal district.

It plunged into the river at Telchi bridge at 1pm after the driver reportedly lost control due to speeding.

According to officials, 27 people were on the bus at the time of the accident. Rescuers recovered 13 bodies from the river while the bride was rescued in injured condition and moved to the RHQ Hospital in Gilgit, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The remaining 12 missing persons have been presumed dead. However, the search for them was ongoing despite the freezing temperature, officials said.

Victims were part of wedding party going from Astore to Chakwal

Among the victims, 19 belonged to Astore, while four, including the groom, were from Chakwal.

The Diamer deputy commissioner and superintendent supervised the rescue operation in which five local divers and two boats took part. The bus’ wreckage was pulled out of the river with the help of a crane.

The search for missing persons will be expanded to other areas along the river today (Wednesday), according to officials.

Police have appealed to the population along the river to keep searching for the dead bodies.

According to GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, the contractors working on the Diamer Bhasha Dam, which is being built near the region, have also been mobilised to aid in search activities near their camps.

Authorities have also requested the navy to send its divers to help in the search operation, APP reported while quoting Mr Faraq.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

United stance
13 Nov, 2024

United stance

BEYOND rhetoric, unity is rare within the Muslim world. Yet it was reassuring to see Muslim states speak with one...
Unscheduled visit
13 Nov, 2024

Unscheduled visit

AN IMF mission is in Islamabad for unusual, early talks with the Pakistani authorities as the lender seems worried...
Bara’s businesswomen
13 Nov, 2024

Bara’s businesswomen

BARA tehsil, a region typically known for its security challenges and socioeconomic problems, can now boast the...
System failure
Updated 12 Nov, 2024

System failure

Relevant institutions often treat right to internet connectivity with the same disdain as they do civil and political rights.
Narrowing the gap
12 Nov, 2024

Narrowing the gap

PERHAPS a pat on the back is in order for the ECP. Together with Nadra, it has made visible efforts to reduce...
Back on their feet
12 Nov, 2024

Back on their feet

A STIRRING comeback in the series has ended Pakistan’s 22-year wait for victory against world champions Australia....