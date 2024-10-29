E-Paper | October 29, 2024

4 killed, 3 wounded as passenger bus overturns in Mansehra: Rescue 1122

Umar Bacha Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 04:15pm
Photo shows Rescue 1122 official at the site of accident, on Oct 29, 2024. — Umar Bacha
Photo shows Rescue 1122 official at the site of accident, on Oct 29, 2024. — Umar Bacha

At least four passengers were killed and three others injured when a passenger bus skidded off the Hazara Expressway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district on Tuesday morning, rescue officials said.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Amir Khadam, told Dawn.com that the passenger bus was heading towards Rawalpindi from Gilgit when the accident occurred.

He said that the dead bodies and injured were shifted to Mansehra’s King Abdullah Hospital.

“The incident occurred due to heavy rainfall which caused the coaster to slip and skid off the road,” he said.

Khadam added that the deceased and injured were from parts of Gilgit and Kohistan.

The Mansehra district administration also suspended traffic on Naran-Babusar Road after it received heavy snowfall on Monday night.

Deputy director National Highway Authority, Ghulam Abbas told Dawn.com that the Karakoram Highway (KKH) was blocked at two points in Kohistan but it had been reopened for all types of traffic.

Heavy rain coupled with strong winds lashed KP and Gilgit Baltistan’s northern region, coupled with snowfall at high altitude that turned the weather cold in the area.

Road accidents are frequent in KP and the northern areas, exacerbated by harsh weather, rugged terrain, poorly maintained roads, overloaded vehicles, and minimal traffic regulation. The narrow, winding routes and driver fatigue further elevate risk, making these regions especially accident-prone.

A day ago, two people were killed and 36 others were injured when a Rawalpindi-bound passenger bus fell into a ravine in KP’s Upper Kohistan area.

In September, three people, including two army personnel, died and one was injured after a landslide struck a bus on the KKH in the Dasu area of Upper Kohistan district.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional trade
Updated 29 Oct, 2024

Regional trade

If done right, restored trade relations with India can also open the door to better bilateral ties.
Speaker’s remarks
29 Oct, 2024

Speaker’s remarks

THOUGH the ECP has been formally admonished not once but twice for its continuing failure to obey the Supreme...
On the edge
29 Oct, 2024

On the edge

PAKISTAN is on the verge of hitting 50 polio cases this year. A look at the trends leaves one bewildered. We were...
Wave of violence
Updated 28 Oct, 2024

Wave of violence

If recurrent incidents of violence in KP are left unchecked, they will further erode people’s confidence in the state.
State of chaos
28 Oct, 2024

State of chaos

PAKISTAN is the third-worst country for law and order, according to the World Justice Project’s 2024 Rule of Law...
PSDP spending
28 Oct, 2024

PSDP spending

THE government’s decision to ‘rationalise’ its Public Sector Development Programme must help it ensure...