System failure

THE experiments continue apace, with nary a worry for their consequences.

Internet users countrywide experienced yet another disruption in their digital lives this past Sunday when an “issue with the system” rendered not only various VPN services but also popular platforms useless or inaccessible for a period of five hours or so.

This time, the problems faced by internet users were not specific: some said they could not use VPNs at all, some said they could use them on mobile data, some said they were only working on broadband, while others still said they faced no issue. At the same time, various websites, social media platforms, internet service providers and even bank payment systems were also seemingly affected by the breakdown.

As usual, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority decided it would say nothing about what was going on, leaving the people speculating about what fresh changes it was making to the internet communications infrastructure.

Clearly, the authorities have yet to come to terms with how rapidly Pakistan is adapting to the digital age. From the bustling metropolises to rural backwaters, smartphones have connected Pakistanis of all shades to the modern world like never before and created unprecedented economic opportunities both for the country and for those within it in the process.

However, it often appears as if the relevant institutions still see the right to internet connectivity as an essential means of communication as a privilege. They often treat it with the same disdain as they do civil and political rights. They seem to believe that all digital activity should be managed with an ‘on/ off switch’, with which the voices of millions of users can be silenced on a whim. And because few dare to question such ideas or ask for accountability, their actions continue to cause immeasurable economic damage.

Just a few months ago, a popular freelancing platform had temporarily flagged Pakistani gig workers as ‘unavailable’ because of their inability to ensure uninterrupted accessibility to their clients. Many industry leaders and commerce bodies also warned that continuous experimentation with the country’s communications infrastructure would discourage foreign investors from setting up shop in Pakistan or outsourcing their business to local service providers.

It seems that those warnings fell on deaf ears. It is also not only those who export their services who are being affected. Local e-commerce, which has mushroomed in recent years, has faced severe disturbances due to our authorities’ inability to resist tinkering with the internet, and many businesses stand to lose serious money if the situation does not improve soon. Given the already decrepit state of our economy, this should be unacceptable to policymakers — more so since Pakistan plans to leverage its digital economy to boost overall growth.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2024