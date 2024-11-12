Beijing renews resolve to help Pakistan in tackling terrorism

ISLAMABAD: China on Mon­day reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and socio-economic development, moving to patch up bilateral ties that were tested by recent attacks on Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

This support was emphasised by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a regular press briefing in Beijing, where he responded to questions about China’s concerns over rising violence against its nationals in Pakistan.

“China will continue to support Pakis­tan in fighting terrorism,” Lin affirmed, underscoring Beij­ing’s unwavering resolve to assist Pakistan in countering threats that risk destabilising the region.

Increased violence targeting Chinese nationals, especially those working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, has heightened Beijing’s security apprehensions.

Attempts to undermine mutual trust won’t succeed, says Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson

Lin highlighted China’s strong commitment to protecting its citizens working abroad, saying, “We are firm in our commitment to protecting the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions overseas.”

He further suggested that terrorist attacks targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan might be intended to strain the bilateral relationship between the two countries, undermining trust and progress within the CPEC framework.

Reaffirming the strength of the China-Pakistan partnership, Lin stated, “China and Pakistan have the resolve and capability to foil any attempt to harm China-Pakistan relations and ensure that terrorists will pay the price.”

Referring to the enduring “iron-clad friendship” between China and Pakistan, Lin emphasised, “The relationship has tak­en deep roots among our peoples.”

He warned, “Attempts to undermine the mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries will not succeed.”

Lin added that China remains committed to supporting Pak­istan’s socio-economic development and improving the lives of its people, reinforcing Beijing’s dedication to CPEC and its economic partnership with Pakistan despite security challenges.

These remarks come amid speculation that the recent violence could impact CPEC projects — a key component of China-Pakistan cooperation aimed at bolstering Pakistan’s economy.

Lin’s statements also carry added weight in light of recent tensions between the two countries, highlighted by a rare public exchange between Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO).

Pakistan’s FO spokesperson, Mu­­mtaz Zahra Baloch, recently des­­cribed the ambassador’s critical remarks on Pakistan’s security efforts as “perplexing” and un­­c­h­a­­racteristic of the traditionally di­­plomatic rapport between the nations.

Previously, Ambassador Jiang had expressed frustration over the repeated attacks on Chinese nat­ionals, describing the situation as “un­­acceptable” and urging Pakistan to enhance security measures.

