E-Paper | November 11, 2024

Pakistan remain unbeaten to win Baseball United Arab Classic 2024

Published November 11, 2024 Updated November 11, 2024 07:12pm
Pakistan celebrate their victory over UAE at the Baseball United Arab Classic on November 10. — Photo via X/@BaseballUnited
Pakistan celebrate their victory over UAE at the Baseball United Arab Classic on November 10. — Photo via X/@BaseballUnited

Pakistan thrashed hosts UAE 12-1 to take home the trophy at the inaugural Baseball United Arab Classic on Sunday, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

A total of nine nations took part in the tournament held at the Baseball United Ballpark at The Sevens in Dubai.

Pakistan began the series with a 10-0 win over Bangladesh, followed by a commanding 10-3 win over the United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan then recorded back-to-back victories against India (12-0) and Afghanistan (17-3) to enter the semi-finals.

Muhammad Hussain was named MVP (Most Valuable Player) for the tournament.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team.

“Pakistan’s victory in a sport that is not widely played back home has taken everyone by surprise. This win reflects the determination, skill, and dedication of our athletes,” Tirmizi was quoted as saying in a statement posted on X by Pakistan’s Embassy in the UAE.

He emphasised that this success strengthens Pakistan’s sports reputation internationally. “We look forward to more such achievements and to furthering the spirit of sportsmanship between our nations,” he added.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General along with other diplomats of the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, were present at the stadium. While celebrating the remarkable win, the Consul General congratulated the players and management of the team for their efforts and dedication, the statement added.

“Congratulations to Pakistan on their incredible victory,” said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, of Baseball United.

“This was the largest and most competitive baseball tournament in the history of the region, and the Pakistan team showed they are not only one of Asia’s top teams, but they are on the path to compete with the best baseball-playing nations in the world. Congratulations to Manager, Syed Shah, the entire team, and the country of Pakistan on this impressive championship.”

Baseball United is the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and the Subcontinent and was founded in 2022, according to its website.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time to deliver
Updated 11 Nov, 2024

Time to deliver

Pakistan must display a serious commitment to climate change adaptation and mitigation at home.
Smaller government
11 Nov, 2024

Smaller government

THE IMF bailout programme has put the government under pressure to curtail its spending, especially current...
Unsafe inheritance
11 Nov, 2024

Unsafe inheritance

DESPITE regulations, the troubling practice of robbing women of their rightful inheritance — the culprits are ...
Quetta bombing
Updated 10 Nov, 2024

Quetta bombing

THERE appears to be no end to the stream of violent incidents occurring in Balochistan, indicating a clear failure ...
Burdened courts
10 Nov, 2024

Burdened courts

ACCORDING to recent reports, the new chief justice has set about implementing a recently adopted plan for clearing...
Playing in Pakistan
10 Nov, 2024

Playing in Pakistan

MOHSIN Naqvi, Pakistan’s cricket chief, has shown a brave face. Now he has to be unrelenting and put the onus on...