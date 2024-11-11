Pakistan remain unbeaten to win Baseball United Arab Classic 2024

Pakistan thrashed hosts UAE 12-1 to take home the trophy at the inaugural Baseball United Arab Classic on Sunday, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

A total of nine nations took part in the tournament held at the Baseball United Ballpark at The Sevens in Dubai.

Pakistan began the series with a 10-0 win over Bangladesh, followed by a commanding 10-3 win over the United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan then recorded back-to-back victories against India (12-0) and Afghanistan (17-3) to enter the semi-finals.

Muhammad Hussain was named MVP (Most Valuable Player) for the tournament.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team.

“Pakistan’s victory in a sport that is not widely played back home has taken everyone by surprise. This win reflects the determination, skill, and dedication of our athletes,” Tirmizi was quoted as saying in a statement posted on X by Pakistan’s Embassy in the UAE.

He emphasised that this success strengthens Pakistan’s sports reputation internationally. “We look forward to more such achievements and to furthering the spirit of sportsmanship between our nations,” he added.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General along with other diplomats of the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, were present at the stadium. While celebrating the remarkable win, the Consul General congratulated the players and management of the team for their efforts and dedication, the statement added.

“Congratulations to Pakistan on their incredible victory,” said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, of Baseball United.

“This was the largest and most competitive baseball tournament in the history of the region, and the Pakistan team showed they are not only one of Asia’s top teams, but they are on the path to compete with the best baseball-playing nations in the world. Congratulations to Manager, Syed Shah, the entire team, and the country of Pakistan on this impressive championship.”

Baseball United is the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and the Subcontinent and was founded in 2022, according to its website.