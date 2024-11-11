No notification issued by Pemra to ban Imran Khan’s name from media, LHC finds

The Lahore High Court on Monday observed that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) did not publish a notification barring TV channels from airing the name of PTI founder Imran Khan, ordering the channels to broadcast his name in line with his fundamental rights.

A petition was submitted by PTI member Akmal Khan Bari before the court arguing that media outlets were being barred from airing the PTI founder’s name in accordance with the orders of the regulatory body. Justice Farooq Haider presided over Monday’s hearing.

A detailed report was submitted to the court on behalf of Pemra — a copy of which has been seen by Dawn.com — which stated that the authority has not issued any notification about a prohibition on publishing or airing Imran’s name.

Pemra stated in its report that as a regulator it “has always given regard to the constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 4 (right of individuals to be dealt with in accordance with law), 14 (inviolability of dignity of man), 19 (freedom of speech) and 19A (right to information) of the Constitution.”

The report contended that no order had been issued to ban the airing of Imran’s name, adding that if such an order were issued, it could be challenged through Section 30A of the Pemra Ordnance, which deals with appeals.

The report added: “The petitioner has completely failed to attach any evidence or relevant documentation to the petition that could validate their assertion regarding Pemra’s alleged actions.”

It also requested that the petition be dismissed as it is inadmissible.

The court adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

During the hearing itself, the petitioner’s counsel was absent. “The counsel for the petitioner is engaged in the Supreme Court,” said the assistant counsel, to which Justice Haider remarked: “They never appear, they just have to file an application.”

“According to the Pemra Ordinance, the application is not admissible,” the counsel for the federal government said.

The petition argued that TV channels are not airing the PTI founder’s name, which is a violation of fundamental rights.