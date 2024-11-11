JI plans to expand Haq Do movement across Balochistan

QUETTA: Jamaat-i-Islami’s Balo­chistan emir and MPA Maulana Hidayatur Rehman has expressed serious concerns over the prevailing security situation in the province, saying that the government failed to protect people despite spending Rs85 billion on security.

Speaking at a press conference along with Dr Attaur Rehman and Zahid Akhtar on Sunday, the JI provincial chapter chief announced the launch of the “Haq Do Bal­ochistan” movement, with protests being planned across the province on Nov 15.

He regretted that no official or authority was ready to take responsibility for the deteriorating law and order situation, as no one had resigned from their office over the issue.

“Despite huge allocations for maintaining law and order and security, the people of the province remain unsafe and vulnerable,” he added.

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman presents 26-point charter of demands

He said the Haq Do Balochistan movement was aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges of terrorism, unemployment and border closures.

Protests will be held across the province on November 15, followed by a mutli-party conference on the next day, he announced. The movement has also planned a public gathering in Turbat and a long march in April.

Referring to the terrorist attacks at the Quetta railway station, Mastung, Duki, Gwadar, Panjgur, and Noshki, the JI leader said the security situation in Balochistan was worsening and noted that the government’s response was ineffective, as mere condemnation of terrorist incidents was not enough to tackle the situation.

He accused the “ruling class” of focusing more on their personal interests than on alleviating the suffering of the masses.

Mr Rehman pointed out that the public continued to face humiliation at checkpoints and on the streets, while the government merely offered empty promises and condemnations.

He called for an immediate review of the role of security forces, particularly the Frontier Corps, and demanded their removal if the personnel continued to “hum­iliate public and facilitate extortion.”

Charter of demands

He also presented a 26-point charter of demands, focusing on the protection of Balochistan’s resources and its development, including the revival of education, healthcare, and job opportunities.

He called for the end of illegal land occupation, improvement in governance, and the eradication of corruption at all levels, particularly among politicians, bureaucrats, judges and military officials.

Expressing his frustration over the border closure, which rendered “three million people” unemployed, the JI provincial chief demanded the reopening of all border crossing points from Chaman to Gwadar and the lifting of ‘unjust trade restrictions’.

Addressing the issues of enforced disappearances, kidnappings and human rights violations, he called for an immediate halt to such practices and the restoration of political freedoms.

He also highlighted the need to address the concerns of the youth, who were increasingly disillusioned with the government’s inaction.

Mr Rehman said his party would continue to raise voice of Balochistan at all forums, including parliament.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2024