PM Shehbaz vows to provide all facilities to foreign diplomats

APP Published November 10, 2024 Updated November 10, 2024 10:25am
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits the Police Service Center established for facilitation of diplomatic community in Islamabad. — PID
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that providing all possible facilities to the diplomatic community is his government’s priority.

He made these remarks on Saturday during his visit to the Casc­ade Police Service Centre, established to facilitate the foreign envoys and officials at the diplomatic enclave.

The PM commended the modern service centre equipped with advanced facilities for diplomats and foreign nationals.

He also appreciated Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s initiative to establish the police service centre.

PM Shehbaz said the service centre was designed to meet international standards and the demands of modern times.

The Islamabad Police Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the PM on the facilities being provided at the new facility.

At the service centre, the diplomatic community and foreign nationals will have access to services such as issuance and renewal of driving licences, character certificates, general police verification, reporting of lost items, tenant registration, foreigner registration, registration of domestic workers, volunteer registration, vehicle verification, and obtaining copies of FIRs.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Naqvi were also present on the occasion.

At a separate event, the PM acknowledged the critical role of information officers in bridging the gap between the government and the public, ensuring transparency and fostering trust.

He made these remarks while addressing a batch of probationary officers of the 51st Common Training Programme from the Information Service of Pakistan, according to a press release by the PM Office media wing.

The group recently completed their specialised training before joining their official duties.

