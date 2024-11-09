£190m case against Imran, Bushra nears conclusion

ISLAMABAD: The high-profile 190 million pound case involving the former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, has entered its concluding stage as the accountability court handed over them questionnaire seeking their final response on the prosecution evidence.

On Friday, Account­ab­ility Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the hearing at Adiala Jail, where key developments unfolded.

As part of the proceedings, the court issued a de­­tailed questionnaire under Section 342 of the Crim­i­n­­al Procedure Code (CrPC).

The questionnaire, containing 79 specific questions regarding allegations and financial details in the 190 million pounds case, was presented to Mr Khan and his wife.

The questionnaire was received on their behalf by their lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, who confirmed that his clients were prepared to respond comprehensively to the questionnaire.

The court has directed Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to submit their responses by November 11, the date of the next scheduled hearing.

The questionnaire aims to address various aspects of the case, potentially shedding light on key details that may take the court to the final decision.

Meanwhile, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand has reserved the verdict on acquittal petitions filed by Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi in the case related to obtaining expensive Bulgari Jewelry set from Toshakhana at a throwaway price.

During the hearing, the former prime minister was brought into the courtroom, while Bushra Bibi arrived at Adiala jail for the hearing.

Defence counsel and the prosecution of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) argued their respective cases.

The court reserved its verdict, scheduling its pronou­ncement for November 12.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2024