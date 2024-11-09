E-Paper | November 09, 2024

£190m case against Imran, Bushra nears conclusion

Malik Asad Published November 9, 2024 Updated November 9, 2024 01:47pm

ISLAMABAD: The high-profile 190 million pound case involving the former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, has entered its concluding stage as the accountability court handed over them questionnaire seeking their final response on the prosecution evidence.

On Friday, Account­ab­ility Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the hearing at Adiala Jail, where key developments unfolded.

As part of the proceedings, the court issued a de­­tailed questionnaire under Section 342 of the Crim­i­n­­al Procedure Code (CrPC).

The questionnaire, containing 79 specific questions regarding allegations and financial details in the 190 million pounds case, was presented to Mr Khan and his wife.

The questionnaire was received on their behalf by their lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, who confirmed that his clients were prepared to respond comprehensively to the questionnaire.

The court has directed Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to submit their responses by November 11, the date of the next scheduled hearing.

The questionnaire aims to address various aspects of the case, potentially shedding light on key details that may take the court to the final decision.

Meanwhile, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand has reserved the verdict on acquittal petitions filed by Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi in the case related to obtaining expensive Bulgari Jewelry set from Toshakhana at a throwaway price.

During the hearing, the former prime minister was brought into the courtroom, while Bushra Bibi arrived at Adiala jail for the hearing.

Defence counsel and the prosecution of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) argued their respective cases.

The court reserved its verdict, scheduling its pronou­ncement for November 12.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Broken promises

Broken promises

Ghazan Jamal
Perhaps the biggest impediment to the successful mainstreaming of ex-Fata and its development has been the lack of funding.

Editorial

Wake-up call
Updated 09 Nov, 2024

Wake-up call

Pakistan must heed UN's wake-up call and bring its laws and practices in line with its international human rights obligations.
Foreign banks’ exit
09 Nov, 2024

Foreign banks’ exit

WHY are foreign banks leaving Pakistan? In the last couple of decades, we have seen a number of global banking...
Kurram protest
09 Nov, 2024

Kurram protest

FED up with the state’s apathy towards their plight, the people of Kurram tribal district took to the streets on...
IHK resolution
Updated 08 Nov, 2024

IHK resolution

If the BJP administration were to listen to Kashmiris, it could pave the way for the resumption of the political process in IHK.
Climate realities
08 Nov, 2024

Climate realities

THE Air Quality Index in Lahore once again shot past the 1,000-level mark on Wednesday morning, registering at an...
Rule by fear
08 Nov, 2024

Rule by fear

THE abduction of an opposition MNA, as claimed by PTI, is yet another grim episode in Pakistan’s ongoing crisis of...