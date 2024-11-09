E-Paper | November 09, 2024

Social media gangster killed in ‘police operation’ in Punjab’s Katcha area

Malik Irfanul Haq Published November 9, 2024 Updated November 9, 2024 12:10pm

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Shahid Lund, the ringleader of Lund gang operating in Katcha area of the river Indus and YouTuber carrying Rs10m head money, was killed in a joint operation by Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police on Friday.

Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar declared it a major success and expressed the resolve to eliminate gangsters and terrorists from the area.

Some locals of Bangla Ichha area where the gangsters had assembled to sort out their internal issues, claimed Shahid Lund was killed by his close relative Umar Lund after a verbal clash. They claimed Umar was later killed by some accomplices of Shahid.

A Punjab police statement said Shahid Lund was wanted in 28 cases of killing of policemen, dacoities, kidnap for ransom and terrorism in Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur districts.

Shahid Lund was a top TikToker and YouTuber among dacoits with a significant following.

The IGP said Shahaid Lund was a constant threat to the people of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur districts. He said the police carried out the operation after proper planning. “Police had been preparing for this day for the last two months,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2024

