All is not well in Punjab’s katcha area operation

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Recent kidnappings, threats of more strikes by some gangs and the video message of an elite police force staffer complaining about poor arrangements in their bunkers put a question mark on the Punjab police claim of all is well in the katcha area.

Ashok, a Hindu trader, and Altaf Solangi, a cabbie, were kidnapped from Rahimabad area of the Bhong police station a day before Eid.

Their families claim receiving phone calls from gangsters who demanded Rs2 million each for their safe return.

In a last week video post, Shahid Lund Baloach, the ringleader of Lund Gang operating in the katcha area, warned of targeting commuters on the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) if innocent women of their tribes were not released.

Kidnapped Hindu trader, cabbie not yet released

He said the Hindu trader and the taxi driver were picked up by an unknown gang but police arrested women and children of Lund, Banu, Jankani, Nanglani and Otera tribes and also drove away with their livestock.

In a fresh Facebook post on Sunday evening, Shahid Baloach thanked police for releasing their families.

In the last week post, Baloach claimed all tribal conflicts had been resolved almost six weeks ago through a Jirga.

He said the Jirga announced that he Baloch would pay an amount of Rs17.5 million and in return all FIRs against him and his accomplices would be quashed.

“From now on, we want to live a peaceful life,” he said. Earlier, two different gangs of the katcha area released videos on Eid wherein five members of the Sukhani gang were seen at an unidentified location with their commander Tariq Sukhani.

In the second video clip, dacoits of Bhuta gang were seen busy in firing.

ELITE FORCE: Elite Force member Irfan Joiya, in a TikTok video, claimed that there was no police operation going on in the area. He said the area station house officer was mistreating them.

He claimed there were no proper arrangements of delivering meals to them. He said the bunkers they used to fire at criminals were without any roof and water.

He claimed on the protest of more than 50 elite force employees brought here from different districts of the Punjab, the SHO tendered an apology on his behavior.

Police spokesperson Saif Ali Wains, in a whatsapp message, said police were active in eliminating criminals from the Indus bed despite hot and humid conditions. Sources said IGP

Dr Usman Anwar has suspended Irfan.

Wains told Dawn that Irfan Joiya belonged to Bahawalnagar district and wanted to leave the operation. He said the policeman had been suspended and an inquiry against him had been ordered.

OUTLAWS: A senior local journalist quoted 22 years old M Atif of Attok after his release by a gang recently as saying the gangsters were very well connected in the country through technology to lure their victims.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2023