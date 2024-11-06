Footprints: Calm at polls, but Washington readies for aftermath

ELECTION agents speak to voters heading into polling booths in Edison High School in Alexandria, Virginia.—Photo by the writer

Across the United States, voting proceeded without major incidents on Tuesday, marred only by minor disruptions caused by severe weather, ballot-printing errors and technical issues.

In the capital region, which spans Washington, Maryland and Virginia, a group of Pakistani journalists observed polling stations, including Edison High School, Thicket Recreation Centre, Martin Luther King Jr. Library, the 13th Street Presbyterian Church, and Woodson High School in Fairfax.

The Election Day scene was a picture of calm: voters arrived, cast their ballots and returned to work as it wasn’t a federal holiday.

“This is nothing like our elections — no welcome tents, no qeema naans,” one journalist remarked. “But at least the Democrats are handing out free water bottles and muffins,” he added, noting that Republicans weren’t even offering water.

At polling sites located in high schools, first-time voters lingered, openly discussing their choices — a rare display of public engagement, as Americans typically keep voting preferences private. In Alexandria, Virginia, at Edison High School, party workers distributed flyers listing their candidates but remained outside the voting area, adhering to regulations.

Distinct among the voters were Republicans, easily identifiable by their badges and the large trucks they arrived in, wearing jeans and wide leather belts. They cast their votes quickly and left, without engaging in conversation.

“There has been no untoward incident here,” an election official told visiting journalists at Edison. “We hope it ends peacefully, as we expect.”

The peaceful scenes at polling stations marked a stark contrast to the tense air that had enveloped the capital on the eve of the election. Much of the subdued atmosphere was due to early voting, with more than 82 million ballots cast before Election Day, reducing overall turnout at polling sites.

Just hours before voting was set to begin on Tuesday morning, the White House stood stark and silent. Steel fences were erected around the building, parks were empty, and the usual crowds — consisting of protesters waving placards and flags — were nowhere in sight.

It wasn’t always like this. Before the 9/11 attacks, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was far more accessible and one could even catch a glimpse of the president working in the Oval Office from various points around the building.

However, sweeping security changes transformed this area. The avenue is now closed to vehicles, and new barriers installed in the run-up to Tuesday’s polls restricted views around the building as the administration braced for potential violence in case supporters of a particular candidate got a result they didn’t like.

Directly across from the White House, a small group gathers at St John’s Episcopal Church, often called the ‘Church of the Presidents’ for its deep historical ties with US leaders. The group, comprised mostly of women, came to pray for peace, mindful of rumours of potential unrest should Republican candidate Donald Trump lose.

These women formed part of a six-and-a-half-mile human chain along both sides of 16th Street NW, holding candles and praying together for calm on Election Day.

The street, known as the ‘Corridor of Faith’ for its numerous houses of worship — churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples — serves as a gathering spot for people of many faiths.

“I hope that things remain peaceful, that we do not resort to violence,” said Rev. Sarah Akes Cardwell, Associate Rector of the Presidents’ Church, while leading the prayers. “I hope we move forward and focus on things that are really important.”

But the city cannot depend on prayers alone. The National Guard is deployed throughout Washington, aiming to reassure residents fearful of potential unrest, especially in response to Trump’s repeated warnings that his supporters might react with anger if he loses.

Other government buildings, including the vice president’s residence, are also secured with metal fences and additional security. In response to rising tensions, even private citizens and shopkeepers are taking precautions, some boarding up their windows with reinforced wooden planks. City officials must be vigilant, acknowledging the potential for a tightly contested election and assuring the public that they have taken necessary precautions.

“We will not tolerate the destruction of property, and we will not tolerate threats to public safety or the election process,” said Washington Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “We want everyone to know that we are ready to handle a variety of scenarios to keep our city safe.”

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2024