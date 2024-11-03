Live: US Elections 2024

  • Leading candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump contest remains extremely close; polls show result likely to be historically tight

  • In closing pitches, Harris vows Gaza peace, Trump’s tone darkens

  • North Carolina sees record turnout at early in-person voting sites

  • Americans exhausted, riled up or at the very least wanting it all to be over in high-stress vote

Updated 04 Nov, 2024 12:13pm

Dearborn’s Muslim mayor refuses meeting with Trump during campaign visit in Michigan

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud publicly rejected an invitation to meet with former President Donald Trump during his recent campaign visit to Dearborn, Michigan, calling out Trump’s “Muslim ban” while also accusing the Democrats of creating the space for Trump, Anadolu reports.

Hammoud, Dearborn’s first Muslim mayor, voiced his opposition to Trump’s visit and reminded the public of the former president’s “Muslim Ban”, an executive order that imposed travel restrictions on individuals from several majority-Muslim countries, including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

“The architect of the Muslim Ban is making a campaign stop in Dearborn. People in this community know what Trump stands for — we suffered through it for years,” he wrote on X.

“I’ve refused a sit down with him although the requests keep pouring in. Trump will never be my president,” he added.

Hammoud also directed criticism at Democratic leaders, saying that their “unwillingness to stop funding and enabling a genocide” created the space for Trump to infiltrate Muslim communities.

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop at the Great Commoner restaurant in Dearborn, Michigan, US on Nov 1, 2024. — Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop at the Great Commoner restaurant in Dearborn, Michigan, US on Nov 1, 2024. — Reuters

Published 04 Nov, 2024 01:13pm

Where US foreign policy could sway the elections

Though conventional wisdom holds that US foreign policy doesn’t have much of an influence on elections, global issues may play an important role in key districts this year, Foreign Policy reports.

Arizona: Maricopa County, the fourth-largest in the country, is bracing for election deniers and foreign interference.

Georgia: Concerns about Chinese influence and xenophobia loom large in a state where Asian Americans mobilised in 2020.

Wisconsin: Two visions of trade and economic policy have played out in a key county in the manufacturing-heavy state.

Pennsylvania: In the largest swing state, Ukraine is on the ballot for voters of Central and Eastern European descent.

Michigan: Arab Americans in Michigan told Foreign Policy that they did not see a difference between Harris and Trump on the issue of Palestine; they now echo a similar sentiment regarding the crisis in Lebanon. Michigan is home to more than 82,000 Lebanese Americans, including nearly 23,000 in the city of Dearborn.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 01:04pm

No need to tell your husband: Harris banks on women’s votes

In an ad for Kamala Harris, a woman marks her ballot for the Democratic candidate while her husband thinks she’s voting for Republican Donald Trump: “What happens in the booth, stays in the booth” a voiceover says, AFP reports.

The 30-second-clip, narrated by actor Julia Roberts, shows the couple arriving at a polling station wearing baseball caps featuring the American flag, a symbol often sported by Trump supporters.

The ad, financed by a religious nonprofit, has elicited fury in the Trump camp, with the former president calling it “stupid” and asking “Can you imagine a wife not telling her husband who she’s voting for?” In the ad, the wife exchanges knowing glances with another female voter, before filling in her choice for Harris.

“You can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know,” the voiceover says, before the husband asks “Did you make the right choice?” “Sure did, honey,” the woman replies.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 01:00pm

Brits back Harris, fear Trump’s isolationism

Most people in Britain prefer US Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris over Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump over a range of concerns including climate change, the war in Ukraine, and isolationism, Anadolu reports.

According to a YouGov survey conducted in October, two-thirds of the British public support Harris, with only one in six hope for a second Trump term.

The survey suggested that Britons’ preference for Harris over Trump is “clear” across nearly all segments of society.

Steve Rouse, a 66-year-old pro-European campaigner, said “Kamala all the way.”

Speaking to Anadolu, Rouse criticised US climate policy under Trump’s 2016-2020 presidency, when over 100 climate action laws were reversed and Washington withdrew from the Paris Agreement.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 12:32pm

Russians favor Trump over Harris in White House

Russians following the US presidential election are largely of the view that Donald Trump’s return to the White House could lead to an improvement of ties between Washington and Moscow, Anadolu reports.

The reasoning on Moscow’s streets is rooted in views of Trump’s previous term, which Russians say had indicators of progress, especially his interactions with President Vladimir Putin.

“Trump is more in touch with our president, so it will be easier to establish relations with him than with (Joe) Biden, (Kamala) Harris, and their supporters,” Evgeny, a resident of the Russian capital, told Anadolu.

Arina, another Moscow resident, backed his assessment, saying she believes a Trump administration would boost chances of better bilateral relations.

“There’s hope for improvement with a president who seeks better ties with Russia,” she said.

Read more here.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 12:22pm

Trump condemns ‘barbaric violence’ against Hindus, Christians in Bangladesh

Republican candidate Donald Trump said that he strongly condemned “the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos”.

In a post on X, he said, “It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America.

“They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!” he wrote.

“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom,” he added, “Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.”

Published 04 Nov, 2024 12:07pm

Harris and Trump to make a furious last-day push before Election Day

A presidential campaign that has careened through a felony trial, an incumbent president being pushed off the ticket and multiple assassination attempts comes down to a final push across a handful of states on the eve of Election Day, the Associated Press reports.

Kamala Harris will spend all of Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome.

The vice president and Democratic nominee will visit working-class areas including Allentown and end with a late-night Philadelphia rally that includes Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey, the report notes.

On the other hand, Donald Trump plans four rallies in three states, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina and stopping twice in Pennsylvania with events in Reading and Pittsburgh. The Republican nominee and former president will end his campaign with a late Monday night event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 11:39am

READ: Trump and Harris offer stark contrast in messaging as campaigns draw to close

The tumultuous 2024 campaigns are ending with a stark contrast as campaigns draw to a close, a CNN analysis says.

Ex-president Donald Trump is darkening what is already the most dystopian closing argument in modern American history and flinging new and baseless claims that Democrats are cheating.

Vice President Kamala Harris, while warning about the perils of a Trump second term, is claiming momentum and invoking optimism and aspiration as she lays claim to a “new generation of leadership in America”.

Trump is getting more extreme by the hour in outbursts that seem to augur a fresh attempt to defy the will of voters if he loses.

He claimed falsely in Pennsylvania on Sunday that Democrats are “fighting so hard to steal this damn thing” and that voting machines would be tampered with, while saying he shouldn’t have left the White House in 2021.

Harris is trying to reanimate the feeling of joy and possibility that infused her early campaign rallies.

Read more here.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 11:06am

Pakistan-US ties ‘could change in a big way if Trump wins’, says analyst

Pakistan is not a major policy priority for the US at this point in time, according to South Asian Analyst Micheal Kugelman, Anadolu reports.

“I think the government in Pakistan might think, and rightly so, that the current dimensions of the relationship … could change in a big way if Trump were to come back,” he said.

However, issues like climate change and clean energy cooperation, which have become a big part of the relationship with Pakistan, will not be prioritised in case Trump returns, he said.

“If Harris wins the election, I imagine you would see a status quo. There would be continuity in policy, which would basically be to pursue a limited relationship with Pakistan, but still one that would hold out the possibility of great economic support,” he said.

There could also be “assistance and cooperation around some of these big global multilateral challenges like climate change,” he added.

Kugelman said a Trump administration likely would not be interested in these issues, which would be a cause of concern for Pakistan.

Regarding public sentiment in Pakistan, he said supporters of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan believe Trump would be a better option and could put pressure for his release.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 10:58am

Why the US Election matters for India: analysis

Conventional wisdom holds that the US presidential election will have limited impacts for US-India relations because there is strong bipartisan support in Washington for partnership with New Delhi. In effect, the relationship will be fine, no matter who wins, South Asia Analyst Micheal Kugelman writes for Foreign Policy.

In recent years, technology and clean energy have become major areas of bilateral cooperation. That could change if Donald Trump returns to the White House, given the hard line that he has taken on export controls and his not-so-enthusiastic views about renewables. If elected, Kamala Harris would likely mirror the views of her current boss on technology and clean energy, meaning that they would remain central areas of focus.

Areas of tension could change, too. Trump’s frequent complaints about India’s tariff policies—including those he has voiced on the campaign trail—suggest that trade could become contentious, as it was during his administration. But his views on the war in Ukraine—he is much less critical of Moscow than Harris is—could make Russia less of a minefield for the US-India relationship.

Read more here.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 10:54am

Latin America braces for Trump’s tariffs

Latin America has come up plenty on the US presidential campaign trail—mostly by former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump, who has leaned into negative claims about Latin Americans and pledged to levy tariffs on several countries, Foreign Policy’s Catherine Osborn writes.

Not only has Trump threatened a 200 per cent tariff on every car coming across the Mexican border into the United States, he has vowed to impose tariffs on countries that shun the US dollar. Brazil, a member of the Brics grouping, is among the countries that aim to increase non-dollar trading, as I reported last week following the bloc’s most recent summit in Kazan, Russia.

Mexico might be the first and hardest hit by Trump’s tariffs. A report released this month by research firm Moody’s concluded that “under the worst-case scenario, the Mexican economy will fall into recession, the currency will depreciate, and inflation will rise.”

Published 04 Nov, 2024 10:45am

NBC airs Trump ‘equal time’ message during Nascar coverage after Harris’ ‘SNL’ appearance

Vice President Kamala Harris’ cameo on NBC’s Saturday Night Live triggered the government’s “equal time” provision, a long-standing broadcast rule former President Donald Trump capitalised, CNN reports.

“Hello to our great sports fans,” Trump said at the beginning of an unusual 60-second video played during Nascar postrace coverage on many NBC stations. Trump, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, urged viewers to vote.

Almost as soon as Harris was confirmed Saturday to appear on SNL, Trump allies raised questions about the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rule. Brendan Carr, a Republican who was appointed to the commission by Trump in 2017, wrote on X “this is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule.”

The government’s rule tries to ensure if one political candidate gains airtime on a broadcast station, then the candidate’s opponents can request an equal opportunity. News programs are exempt, but entertainment programs like SNL are not.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 10:34am

North Carolina sees turnout record with more than 4.2m ballots cast at early in-person voting sites

North Carolina had already surpassed its early-voting record set in 2020, but the State Board of Elections announced that more than 4.2 million voters cast ballots at early in-person voting sites, with turnout in western counties hit by Hurricane Helene outpacing the rest of the state, Associated Press reports.

Early in-person voting, which ended Saturday, has become increasingly popular in the presidential battleground state over several election cycles. People can simultaneously register to vote and cast ballots at early voting sites.

Four years ago, a record 3.63 million people voted at hundreds of sites in all 100 counties during the early-voting period. This year, the state exceeded that total by Thursday, days before the period ended, the board said.

Including absentee voting, 4,465,548 voters — or 57 per cent of the state’s 7.8 million registered voters — cast ballots in the general election as of Sunday morning, officials said, noting that turnout may be slightly higher because of a lag between when ballots are cast and when data is uploaded.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 10:33am

Harris, Obamas and voting rights leaders work to turn out Black voters in run-up to Election Day

Concerts and carnivals hosted at polling precincts. “Souls to the Polls” mobilisations after service. And star-studded rallies featuring Hollywood actors, business leaders, musical artists and activists, Associated Press reports.

Such seemingly disparate efforts all have a single goal: boost Black voter turnout ahead of Election Day.

How Black communities turn out in the 2024 election has been scrutinized due to the pivotal role Black voters have played in races for the White House, Congress and state legislatures across the country.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who if elected would be the second Black president, has made engaging Black voters a priority of her messaging and policy platform. Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump has sought to make inroads with Democrats’ most consistent voting bloc with unorthodox and at times controversial outreach.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 10:30am

READ: US election ripple — Pakistan’s future

Tomorrow, US citizens will vote to choose their next leader, a decision that will shape not only US domestic policies but also impact a turbulent world grappling with wars, conflicts and transformative shifts in artificial intelligence and global information flows.

Will Kamala Harris carry forward the Democratic Party’s commitment to maintaining the US role as a global power despite mounting challenges, or will Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ stance sway voters toward conservative Republican politics?

Independent polls show a nation and voter base evenly divided, making the outcome difficult to predict with any certainty.

Pakistan, still grappling with the legacies of its role as a US front-line state in the 1980s, remains sensitive to political shifts in the world’s largest economy and most influential power. Public sentiment towards the US in Pakistan is complex: while anti-Americanism can be politically popular, the US remains a top destination for Pakistani youths pursuing higher education and families seeking residency abroad.

Read more here.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 10:18am

China to hash out stimulus plan with US elections in its sights

China’s top lawmakers gathered to hash out a major stimulus package that analysts say could grow even bigger if former US president Donald Trump wins the White House this week, AFP reports.

The session kicked off with discussion of a draft revision to China’s Arbitration Law, state news agency Xinhua said.

“We are expecting more details on the proposals to be passed,” said Heron Lim of Moody’s Analytics, including “how this extra funding would be allocated to address the near-term economic issues”.

Concrete measures are expected to be announced when the meeting wraps up on Friday — in time for Beijing to take stock of results of presidential elections in the United States.

“We believe the US election results will have some impact on the size of Beijing’s stimulus package,” said Ting Lu, Nomura’s Chief China Economist, in a research note.

Both candidates in the race have pledged to get tougher on Beijing, with Trump promising tariffs of 60 per cent on all Chinese goods coming into the country.

Published 04 Nov, 2024 10:00am

Trump embraces violent rhetoric at Pennsylvania rally

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump embraced violent rhetoric at a rally in Pennsylvania, Reuters reports.

Trump, at his first of three rallies on Sunday, frequently abandoned his teleprompter with off-the-cuff remarks in which he denounced opinion polls showing movement for Harris.

He called Democrats a “demonic party,” ridiculed Democratic President Joe Biden and complained about the price of apples.

“To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news and I don’t mind that so much,” said Trump, who has long criticised the media and sought to rile public sentiment against them.

Read more here.

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures at a rally at Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, Georgia, US on Nov 3, 2024. — Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures at a rally at Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, Georgia, US on Nov 3, 2024. — Reuters

Published 04 Nov, 2024 09:00am

Harris appeals to Christians and Arab Americans in Michigan

Democrat Kamala Harris has made her closing pitch for the US presidency at a historically Black church and to Arab Americans in battleground Michigan, Reuters reports.

“We must act. It’s not enough to only pray; not enough to just talk. We must act on the plans He has in store for us,” Harris told parishioners at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ in Detroit.

In a rally in East Lansing, Michigan, she addressed the state’s 200,000 Arab Americans, starting her speech with a nod to civilian victims of Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“This year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and given the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon, it is devastating. And as president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza,” Harris said to applause.

Read more here.

Published 03 Nov, 2024 11:58pm

Harris says she has cast her mail-in vote in US election

Vice President Kamala Harris has said that she has cast her vote in the US election, dispatching a mail-in ballot to her home state of California, AFP reports.

“I actually just filled out my mail-in ballot,” the Democratic nominee for president told reporters as she campaigned in the swing state of Michigan, adding that the ballot was “on its way to California”.

Published 03 Nov, 2024 11:54pm

Harris tops Trump in Iowa in latest Des Moines Register poll

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has surpassed Republican Donald Trump in a new poll in Iowa, with women voters likely responsible for the turnaround in a state that Trump easily won in 2016 and 2020, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Reuters reports.

The poll of 808 likely voters, who were surveyed from October 28-31, has Harris leading Trump 47pc-44pc in Iowa, which has been trending deeply Republican in recent years.

It is within the 3.4 percentage point margin of error, but it marked a turnaround from a September Iowa Poll that had Trump with a 4-point lead, the newspaper reported.

Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:51pm

Harris and Trump locked in tight race in swing states, NYT/Siena poll shows

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump remain in a tight race in the country’s seven battleground states two days before the US presidential election, according to the final New York Times/Siena College poll, Reuters reports.

The opinion poll showed Vice President Harris with marginal leads in Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin and former President Trump just ahead in Arizona.

The two are in close races in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania, according to the poll, which surveyed 7,879 likely voters in the seven states from October 24 to November 2. In all seven states, the matchups were within the poll’s 3.5 per cent margin of error.

About 40pc of the respondents had already voted and Harris led among those voters by 8 percentage points, while Trump leads with voters who have said they are very likely to vote but have not yet done so, the poll found.

The tied race in Pennsylvania shows Trump gaining momentum in a state Harris had led by four percentage points in all prior New York Times polls, the outlet said.

Both candidates are campaigning in battleground states this weekend, with Trump set to appear in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia on Sunday, while Harris will campaign in Michigan.

Published 03 Nov, 2024 05:28pm

Former Trump adviser warns ex-president may reject election results if he loses to Harris

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton expressed concerns that Donald Trump may refuse to accept the results of the presidential election if he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris on November 5, Anadolu reports.

“No, I don’t think so. And I think we should be ready for it,” Bolton said Tuesday in an interview with CNN when asked if he believes the former president would accept the results.

He emphasised the need for vigilance. “I think everybody ought to be ready because Trump never loses. And if he loses, it’s because it’s ‘stolen’ so it will be difficult,” he said.

Published 03 Nov, 2024 05:08pm

Harris campaigns in Michigan, Trump hits eastern battleground states

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Michigan while her Republican rival Donald Trump will stop in three eastern battleground states in the final days of an election that could be decided by a small slice of American voters, Reuters reports.

Opinion polls show a historically close race, and both campaigns say they are not sure who will prevail in the seven states that are likely to determine the outcome on Tuesday.

A poll showing Harris leading in Iowa — a state Trump won easily in the past two elections — raised the possibility of an unexpected outcome, though another poll showed her trailing in that state.

Harris is due to campaign in East Lansing, Michigan, a college town in an industrial state that is viewed as a must-win for the Democrat.

Published 03 Nov, 2024 04:00pm

Hungary’s Orban says Trump victory would force Europe to rethink support for Ukraine

Europe will need to rethink its support of Ukraine if Donald Trump is elected president of the United States, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, as the continent “will not be able to bear the burdens of the war alone”, Reuters reports.

Orban opposes military aid to Ukraine and has made clear he thinks Trump shares his views and would negotiate a peace settlement for Ukraine.

He backs former president Trump, the Republic candidate, to beat Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s US election.

“We (in Europe) need to realize that if there will be a pro-peace president in America, which I not only believe in but I also read the numbers that way, … if what we expect happens and America becomes pro-peace, then Europe cannot remain pro-war,” Orban said.

Published 03 Nov, 2024 02:59pm

Russia’s Medvedev says US presidential will not change anything for Moscow

Russian former President Dmitry Medvedev, a senior security official, said the US presidential vote on Tuesday will not change anything for Moscow. Reuters reports.

“The elections will not change anything for Russia, since the candidates’ positions fully reflect the bipartisan consensus on the need for our country to be defeated,” Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.