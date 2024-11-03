Dearborn’s Muslim mayor refuses meeting with Trump during campaign visit in Michigan

Pakistan is not a major policy priority for the US at this point in time, according to South Asian Analyst Micheal Kugelman, Anadolu reports.
“I think the government in Pakistan might think, and rightly so, that the current dimensions of the relationship … could change in a big way if Trump were to come back,” he said.
However, issues like climate change and clean energy cooperation, which have become a big part of the relationship with Pakistan, will not be prioritised in case Trump returns, he said.
“If Harris wins the election, I imagine you would see a status quo. There would be continuity in policy, which would basically be to pursue a limited relationship with Pakistan, but still one that would hold out the possibility of great economic support,” he said.
There could also be “assistance and cooperation around some of these big global multilateral challenges like climate change,” he added.
Kugelman said a Trump administration likely would not be interested in these issues, which would be a cause of concern for Pakistan.
Regarding public sentiment in Pakistan, he said supporters of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan believe Trump would be a better option and could put pressure for his release.