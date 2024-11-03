Dearborn’s Muslim mayor refuses meeting with Trump during campaign visit in Michigan

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud publicly rejected an invitation to meet with former President Donald Trump during his recent campaign visit to Dearborn, Michigan, calling out Trump’s “Muslim ban” while also accusing the Democrats of creating the space for Trump, Anadolu reports.

Hammoud, Dearborn’s first Muslim mayor, voiced his opposition to Trump’s visit and reminded the public of the former president’s “Muslim Ban”, an executive order that imposed travel restrictions on individuals from several majority-Muslim countries, including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

“The architect of the Muslim Ban is making a campaign stop in Dearborn. People in this community know what Trump stands for — we suffered through it for years,” he wrote on X.

“I’ve refused a sit down with him although the requests keep pouring in. Trump will never be my president,” he added.

Hammoud also directed criticism at Democratic leaders, saying that their “unwillingness to stop funding and enabling a genocide” created the space for Trump to infiltrate Muslim communities.