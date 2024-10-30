Army officer, 2 soldiers martyred in intelligence-based operation in KP’s Bannu: ISPR

A Pakistan Army major and two soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Wednesday, according to the military’s media wing.

A press release from the Inter Services Public Relations said security forces carried out an IBO in the district’s general area of Bakka Khel based on the reported terrorist presence.

It added that the troops “effectively engaged” the militants at their location, killing eight and injuring seven.

“However, during intense exchange of fire, Major Atif Khalil (age: 31 years, resident of Sudhanuti district, Azad Jammu and Kashmir), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his two men.

“The two soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Naik Azad Ullah (age: 36 years, resident of Kara districtk) and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas (age: 35 years, resident of Layyah district),” the ISPR said.

It added that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR concluded.

Last week, a 19-year-old army cadet was martyred when armed terrorists opened fire on a mosque during evening prayers in KP’s Lakki Marwat.

The country has witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

Attacks escalated after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan outfit broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.